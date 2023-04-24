Musk breathes easy: Tesla defeats lawsuit accusing its FSD software Autopilot of causing car crash

Tesla won a lawsuit alleging that its Autopilot system caused a car accident that left the plaintiff with serious injuries.

“A California state court jury on Friday handed Tesla a sweeping win, finding that the carmaker’s Autopilot feature did not fail to perform safely in what appears to be the first trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software,” according to Reuters.

In 2020, Justine Hsu filed a lawsuit against Tesla in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that Tesla’s Autopilot feature in her Model S malfunctioned, causing the car to veer into the road’s centre median so quickly that she had little time to respond. According to the lawsuit, the airbag failed to deploy correctly during the July 2019 incident, causing “numerous breaks in Hsu’s jaw and the loss of multiple teeth.”

According to Hsu’s claim, she underwent three operations and still needed medical attention. “Plaintiff Hsu suffered severe injuries as a result of the Autopilot failure and the improper deployment of the airbags, resulting in a broken jaw, broken teeth, and multiple injuries to her face, hands, and legs,” according to the lawsuit.

Hsu wanted more than $3 million in damages, while Tesla claimed “that Hsu used Autopilot on city streets, despite Tesla’s user manual warning against doing so,” according to Reuters. Aside from dismissing Hsu’s Autopilot claim, the jury “found that the airbag did not fail to perform safely, and that Tesla did not intentionally fail to disclose facts to her,” according to Reuters.

Tesla is anticipated to undergo further trials for its self-driving technology. Five Texas police officers were injured in February 2021 after a Tesla Model X in Autopilot mode drove into police vehicles that were halted and flashing lights were put on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also investigating incidents involving Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot.

