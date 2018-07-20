You are here:
Eight policemen killed, seven wounded in several Taliban attacks across Afghanistan's Ghazni province

World The Associated Press Jul 20, 2018 12:57:13 IST

Kabul: A district governor in Afghanistan says Taliban fighters launched a wave of attacks in eastern Ghazni province, killing at least eight police and wounding seven others.

Afghan police officers. Reuters

Saeeb Khan Elham said on Friday that insurgents launched a wave of attacks on compounds and police security posts in the Qarabagh district late on Thursday.

He said government forces meant to reinforce the district were attacked in a Taliban ambush that included roadside mines and were unable to help. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a telephone interview with AP. He says 16 police were killed and a government compound in the district damaged.


