Do you know what happened on 4 November in the past? Read details
Check the list of a few major events that took place on 4 November in the past
As history continues to evolve, humankind has witnessed several major events and happenings around them. Starting from big wars to major establishments, the world has seen it all. Thereafter, every date in the history of humankind holds significance. Today, on 4 November 2022, we bring you a list of some historical events that took place on the same date in the past.
4 November: Historical events
1956 – Soviet tanks and troops crush protests
It was on 4 November 1956, when a spontaneous national uprising that began 12 days before in Hungary was viciously crushed by the Soviet Union tanks and troops.
1958 – Pope John XXIII was crowned the 262nd pontiff
The son of a poor Italian farmer, Pope John XXII was crowned as the 262nd pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. The ceremony was held on the balcony of St Peters Basilica with 2,00,000 spectators watching from St Peters Square throughout the 4-hour ceremony.
1966 – 2/3rd of the city of Florence was flooded
On 4 November 1966, Arno flooded the city of Florence by showering around 25% of the region’s annual rainfall in just 24 hours. It was just 9 AM in the morning, while the neighborhoods of Santa Croce and Gavinanae were submerged following which the flood waters reached the Piazza del Duomo in just an hour.
1979 – Hostage crisis at the U.S. embassy in Tehran
It was on 4 November 1979, when a major hostage crisis erupted in Iran as the U.S. embassy in Iran was seized by a group of Iranian militants. This came in view of the move sanctioned by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
1995 – Israeli Prime Minister was assassinated
The fifth Prime Minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin was killed on 4 November 1995 at the end of a rally in support of the Oslo Accords at the Kings of Israel Square in Tel Aviv.
2008 – Barack Obama became the first African American president of the United States
On 4 November 2008, Democratic politician Barack Obama became the first African American to be elected as the President of the United States.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Viral video: Woman risks life by climbing to railings to clean windows, internet reacts
As shared on Twitter, the video has received mixed reactions from people as many shared concerns
Viral: Monkey's display of compassion at funeral of his 'human companion' leaves internet teary-eyed
Leaving many teary-eyed, a monkey in Sri Lanka recently attended the funeral of his human companion, who used to feed him
Boy shouts aloud to teach classmates in school, his unmatched energy leaves internet laughing
The viral video shows a small boy standing in front of the class and further shouting out loud to teach his classmates