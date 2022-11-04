As history continues to evolve, humankind has witnessed several major events and happenings around them. Starting from big wars to major establishments, the world has seen it all. Thereafter, every date in the history of humankind holds significance. Today, on 4 November 2022, we bring you a list of some historical events that took place on the same date in the past.

4 November: Historical events

1956 – Soviet tanks and troops crush protests

It was on 4 November 1956, when a spontaneous national uprising that began 12 days before in Hungary was viciously crushed by the Soviet Union tanks and troops.

1958 – Pope John XXIII was crowned the 262nd pontiff

The son of a poor Italian farmer, Pope John XXII was crowned as the 262nd pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. The ceremony was held on the balcony of St Peters Basilica with 2,00,000 spectators watching from St Peters Square throughout the 4-hour ceremony.

1966 – 2/3rd of the city of Florence was flooded

On 4 November 1966, Arno flooded the city of Florence by showering around 25% of the region’s annual rainfall in just 24 hours. It was just 9 AM in the morning, while the neighborhoods of Santa Croce and Gavinanae were submerged following which the flood waters reached the Piazza del Duomo in just an hour.

1979 – Hostage crisis at the U.S. embassy in Tehran

It was on 4 November 1979, when a major hostage crisis erupted in Iran as the U.S. embassy in Iran was seized by a group of Iranian militants. This came in view of the move sanctioned by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

1995 – Israeli Prime Minister was assassinated

The fifth Prime Minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin was killed on 4 November 1995 at the end of a rally in support of the Oslo Accords at the Kings of Israel Square in Tel Aviv.

2008 – Barack Obama became the first African American president of the United States

On 4 November 2008, Democratic politician Barack Obama became the first African American to be elected as the President of the United States.

