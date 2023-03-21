Deepening ties with Moscow Beijing’s strategic choice, says Xi Jinping
'To consolidate and develop well China-Russia relations is a strategic choice China has made on the basis of its own fundamental interests and the prevailing trends of the world,' China’s MFA said on its website
Moscow: Fostering bilateral relations is China’s strategic choice, said Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a Moscow meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.
“To consolidate and develop well China-Russia relations is a strategic choice China has made on the basis of its own fundamental interests and the prevailing trends of the world,” China’s MFA said on its website, underscoring the statements Xi Jinping made during the informal meeting, TASS news agency reported.
The Chinese president further noted that Beijing was firm in pursuing its course toward strengthening strategic cooperation with Russia.
Both the presidents “had an in-depth exchange” of opinions on Ukraine.
According to him, most countries support easing tensions between the two sides, stand for peace talks and oppose “adding fuel to the fire,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.
Xi assured Putin that “China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue,” the statement added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Dear Friends' meet again: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin show off their close ties
It's been a meeting that the whole world was waiting for! China's Xi Jinping is in Moscow to visit his 'dear friend' Vladimir Putin and discuss the ongoing Ukraine war. Beijing has pitched this meet as a peacemaker project. Will Xi be successful?
Xi Jinping to visit Russia, hold talks with Vladimir Putin next week: What does this mean for world politics?
As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, China’s Xi Jinping is reported to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ‘as soon as next week’. The visit comes on the heels of Beijing's offer to play peacemaker between the two warring countries
Xi Jinping in Moscow: Will Chinese president convince 'good old friend' Vladimir Putin to end war in Ukraine?
Chinese president Xi Jinping is in Russia to meet his 'good old friend' Vladimir Putin. The two are expected to discuss a host of issues, including the war in Ukraine. Xi is likely to play peacemaker and reiterate Beijing’s proposal to settle the conflict