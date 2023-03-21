Deepening ties with Moscow Beijing’s strategic choice, says Xi Jinping

Moscow: Fostering bilateral relations is China’s strategic choice, said Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a Moscow meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

“To consolidate and develop well China-Russia relations is a strategic choice China has made on the basis of its own fundamental interests and the prevailing trends of the world,” China’s MFA said on its website, underscoring the statements Xi Jinping made during the informal meeting, TASS news agency reported.

The Chinese president further noted that Beijing was firm in pursuing its course toward strengthening strategic cooperation with Russia.

Both the presidents “had an in-depth exchange” of opinions on Ukraine.

According to him, most countries support easing tensions between the two sides, stand for peace talks and oppose “adding fuel to the fire,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.

Xi assured Putin that “China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue,” the statement added.

