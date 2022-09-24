'Dad of the year': Father surprises toddler with unique playhouse with elevator, watch

Amazing instances of father-son duo are quite trendy across social media nowadays. Their adorable bonding is enough to bring a smile to someone’s face even after a bad day. Fathers can do anything and everything to see their children happy. And this video is a golden example of it. Emmy Winner Danny Deraney came up with a video on his Twitter handle where a father can be seen gifting his kid a unique playhouse with an elevator attached to it. The surprise left the kid with immense delight and the hearty smile on his face said it all.

The video starts with the toddler riding on the wooden elevator for the first time. As soon as he stood there, his father secured the entrance with an iron chain. Then, the man drags the rope tied with the wooden structure and it goes up, helping the kid reach his newly-made playhouse. The toddler explored the house for some moments and again returned to the ground with the help of the elevator. The entire process seemed so enjoyable to the kid that he could not stop laughing in much happiness.

The 46-second-long clip has earned over 4 million views and has summoned more than 2.5 lakh likes on Twitter so far. The cute reaction of the toddler unsurprisingly delighted the viewers. People also did not forget to appreciate the effort of the father.

This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby’s reaction is pure joy. 🎥 Imgur/Tourmalin pic.twitter.com/zTlWxKf7fc — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 22, 2022

A person acknowledged, “That is absolute heaven to watch.”

That is absolutely heaven to watch. — Sinead Paget (@sinepage63) September 22, 2022

Another one said, “He’s preparing for the ups and downs of life.”

He’s prepping for the ups and downs of life! — Debbie Bailey (@Mdyblsfan) September 22, 2022

An individual noted, “And he's teaching him physics at the same time, genius.”

And he's teaching him physics at the same time, genius. — BallparkFantasy 🇺🇦 💙 (@ballparkfantas1) September 22, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

Some kids have really awesome dads — Kasey Roark 🌻 (@SchwRoark) September 22, 2022

There goes my shot at Dad of the Year — Darryl Yee (@dyee1) September 22, 2022

The laughter is everything 💕🥰 — OrangeFloyd (@OrangeFloyd) September 22, 2022

Previously, another dad won hearts with his smart strategy to keep his son engaged in a video on his smartphone as he watched a football match at a stadium.

Who said men can’t multi task? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lTL1YZDcBV — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) September 16, 2022

The father could be seen in the video holding an apple in one hand while resting his other hand on his back and holding a phone for his child seated next to him. The little girl seemed to enjoy a cartoon video that was being played on the mobile device while drinking something from a sippy cup. The video received nearly 6 million likes on Twitter.

