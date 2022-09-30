Cut It Out! Italian artist pays heartfelt tribute to Iranian women's protests

With protests erupting from several parts of Iran following the death of an Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, the brutal reality of Iranian women’s condition in the country has come to light and has drawn the attention of the entire world. Many have come out in support of the protesting women along with artists from several parts of the world who came forward to pay their personal tributes to the cause. Recently, an Italian artist, Marco Melgrati has now created an illustration of the ongoing developments in Iran further entitling it ‘Cut It Out.’

The heart-touching illustration shared by the artist on his Instagram account effectively sums up the entire situation in Iran. The animated graphic shows an Iranian woman freeing herself from the unjustified grip of Iran’s so-called Morality Police as she chops off a part of her hair, further letting go of the control. Furthermore, if we take a closer look at the post, Melgrati has shared multiple closeups of the illustration by zooming into the details of the message delivered through the same. In proper symbolism, the artist has rightly titled the illustration ‘Cut It Out.’

In the meantime, the post has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons as many could relate to the depiction of women’s reality in Iran. People also took to the comment section and appreciated the artist’s effort and support for Mahsa Amini and the protesting Iranian women. A user commented “Thank you for supporting Iranian people”, while one more said, “Will share this awesome piece tomorrow.” Love emojis along with hashtags of Mahsa Amini were all over the comment section.

The post has so far garnered over 1.4 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

What is happening in Iran?

It has been several days now since the reported death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was taken away by Iran’s Morality Police over her attire. Men and women from all walks of life have been staging massive protests against the ruling government and the stringent norms imposed on women in the country.

In a bid to protest against the police and further demand their freedom, women have been also chopping off their hair and burning their hijabs in demonstrations.

