Now Hiring: Companies are willing to pay up to Rs 1.5 crore to AI trainers, ChatGPT experts

Since its introduction in 2022, ChatGPT has generated significant buzz in the tech industry. This AI chatbot has gained immense popularity due to its ability to mimic human-like responses and handle a wide range of tasks. People quickly discovered various applications for this generative AI chatbot, including writing essays, composing music, and even crafting poetry.

Over time, ChatGPT has evolved into a necessity in the tech sector. Professionals who possess expertise in utilizing this AI chatbot have reportedly found themselves with numerous job opportunities.

AI is generating new jobs

A study conducted by ResumeBuilder revealed that 91 per cent of companies with job openings are seeking candidates skilled in ChatGPT. According to respondents, AI has the potential to enhance productivity, save time, and improve overall company performance.

Also read: AI Creating Jobs: Train AI models to write perfect Hindi or Spanish and earn Rs 40,000 per week

In addition, a Business Insider report indicates that companies on LinkedIn are willing to offer annual salaries of up to USD 185,000 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) to individuals proficient in ChatGPT.

Big payout for expertise in a growing field

For example, Recruiting from Scratch, a US-based HR company, is currently hiring for the position of Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Audio. The job requirements include familiarity with current AI tools and platforms such as ChatGPT and Midjourney. The position offers a salary range of USD 125,000 to USD 185,000 per year.

Similarly, Interface.ai, a conversational AI tool, is seeking a Remote Machine Engineer with experience in natural language processing and large language models like ChatGPT. The salary for this position can reach up to USD 170,000 per year. Srinivas Njay, the CEO of Interface.ai, mentioned that proficiency in large language models is a crucial requirement for the role as it helps their customers, such as banks and credit unions, improve their efficiency in customer engagement.

The rise of prompt engineering

The rise of ChatGPT has often sparked concerns about job displacement. However, many experts argue that this AI tool will actually create new employment opportunities. One such emerging profession is Prompt Engineering, which is gaining traction in the industry.

Also read: ‘Prompt engineering’: Tech firms are paying over $335K a year for new job created by ChatGPT

In March of this year, an AI startup called Anthropic, based in San Francisco, made headlines by posting a job advertisement for a Prompt Engineer and a Librarian, offering a salary of up to USD 335,000 per year. This impressive figure translates to approximately Rs 2.7 crore in Indian Rupees.

It’s worth noting that the demand for AI Prompt Engineering roles extends beyond San Francisco. If users explore platforms like LinkedIn or other job-searching websites, they will find numerous job openings for prompt engineers worldwide. As the role continues to gain popularity, several online platforms have even begun offering courses specifically focused on Prompt Engineering, aiming to help individuals acquire and master the necessary skills in this field.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.