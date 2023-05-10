AI Creating Jobs: Train AI models to write perfect Hindi or Spanish and earn Rs 40,000 per week

We all have heard that AI bots like ChatGPT are causing massive attritions and job losses as more and more businesses look to replace human workers with AI-based tools. However, the advent of AI has also led to the creation of new jobs, and perhaps, even new professions.

A software company is hiring people to teach its AI bots how to write perfectly in languages other than AI, and is paying top dollar to the people it hires as trainers.

Its not as if AI is only leading to the erasure of jobs. Just last month, we reported how prompt engineering, is one of the fastest-growing new professions out there, and how tech companies and AI development studios are scrambling to hire “engineers” who can help AI bots learn how to better process prompts.

While AI tools like ChatGPT have made significant advancements in writing fluently in English, they still have room for improvement when it comes to other languages. AI tools often require assistance from human experts to excel in languages beyond English, including the need for writers and language experts to train the AI models effectively.

For those who possess exceptional language skills in languages other than English and consider themselves wordsmiths in the language, this job opportunity is worth considering. Scale AI, a data-labelling company, is currently seeking writers who can assist in training their generative AI models to improve their writing capabilities in diverse languages. The company is offering a competitive compensation of $25 an hour or roughly Rs 2000 for the valuable time and expertise provided.

This opportunity allows language enthusiasts and skilled writers to contribute to the development of AI technology by enhancing its proficiency in various languages. Collaborating with Scale AI to train their AI models offers a chance to make a meaningful impact while being rewarded for your contributions.

However, if for some reason, you think that $25 an hour is too low, consider this – you will be required to work for at least 20 hours a week, as per your discretion, and you can work from home. For those 20 hours, you will be making roughly $500 or Rs 41,000 every week. Multiply that by the 4 weeks in a month and you’re easily looking at $2000 or roughly Rs 1.6 Lakhs a month.

If you join Scale AI as a writer, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your language skills by translating various languages such as Hindi, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Vietnamese, Persian, and Swedish.

Additionally, you’ll be assigned engaging tasks that align with your language proficiency, such as evaluating and prioritizing AI model responses, crafting concise stories based on specific themes, and verifying the accuracy of text generated by AI models.

The translations produced will be utilized in written material to train generative AI models. All projects can be worked on remotely, and working hours are flexible, enabling you to choose when to work based on your schedule. Weekly payments will be issued for your work on ongoing projects. If you’re interested in this opportunity, you can apply, and if there’s a good fit, we’ll contact you with further instructions.

If you’re considering applying for this job, it’s necessary to have a background as a professional translator or experience in professional writing such as copywriting, journalism, or technical writing. However, if you’re a humanities or writing student currently enrolled or have completed an undergraduate or graduate degree in these fields, you’re also eligible to apply.

