China’s AI gambit: CCP pushes Beijing govt. to support AI businesses making ChatGPT alternatives

Because China does not have access to services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and various other AI generative bots that are based out of the US, the Chinese government has a vested interest in getting the country’s tech businesses to replicate some of the Internet’s most popular generative bots, in their own flavour.

As a result, the Chinese Communist Party is throwing its full weight behind businesses that are working on AI models and even asking local city governments to support these businesses in whatever manner they can.

Beijing has become the hotbed of AI businesses in China

Beijing now has the highest concentration of artificial intelligence (AI) businesses and talent in China, with several startups working on AI models also setting up shop in the city. As a result, the city’s government, upon instruction from the central Chinese government, has committed to support the businesses that aspire to be as successful as OpenAI, and are working on replicating AI generative models like ChatGPT.

According to a study published by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology on Monday, the nation’s capital, one of Asia’s top cities for startups, has 1,048 “core AI enterprises” as of October 2017—more than one-third of all such businesses in the nation.

The bureau’s findings, which was released during the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation and Expansion Conference, claims that the city has attracted more than 40,000 AI developers, or more than 60 per cent of the country’s total in the sector, as a result of its rapid development.

Beijing government supporting tech businesses working on AI

Local authorities announced at the event that the city intends to support businesses in creating large-language models like the GPT-3 developed by American startup OpenAI, which employs deep learning technology to generate human-like writing for ChatGPT. According to a report by Beijing News, a publication run by the Chinese Communist Party, the city has pledged to assist in creating an ecosystem of open-source frameworks and apps for these models.

Beijing will assist AI businesses in applying their solutions to other fields, such as autonomous driving, the creation of smart cities, and advanced manufacturing.

In terms of the number of state-level AI open innovation platforms and published AI papers, Beijing has ranked among the top Chinese cities, with 10 of the 24 platforms having their headquarters there, according to the study.

The Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence’s WuDao 2.0 model, which has 1.75 trillion parameters and can mimic conversational dialogue, write poetry, comprehend photos, and even make recipes, is acknowledged as the biggest pre-trained Chinese AI model in the world. The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Beijing Municipal Government support the academy’s operation of a research centre.

Beijing becomes an incubator

It was revealed last month that Beijing-based Baidu intends to release Ernie Bot, its own AI chatbot, in March. It is anticipated that it would initially be integrated into Baidu’s primary web search offerings.

