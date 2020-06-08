Canada's total coronavirus death toll edges up by less than 1% - official data

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The total number of Canadians killed by the coronavirus edged up by 0.9% to 7,773 from 7,703 on Saturday, the public health agency said on Sunday, further evidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

In a statement the agency said the total number of cases rose to 95,057 from 94,335. Canada's 10 provinces have all started to reopen their economies and relax restrictions on social gatherings.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

