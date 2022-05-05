Brazilian man sets Guinness World record by working for same company for 84 years

Hundred-year-old Walter Orthmann began his career at the textile company Industrias Renaux SA (now called ReneauxView) in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on 17 January 1938 and has been working there since

Walter Orthmann, a 100-year-old man from the southern Brazilian city of Brusque has managed to enter the Guinness World Record book for working at the same company for over 84 years.

What drives Orthmann to continue at his job is his love for the work. His passion, discipline and commitment have helped him continue at the same company for over eight decades. He has been associated with the company for 84 years and nine days, as verified on 6 January this year.

Orthmann started working as a shipping assistant when he was only 15. On 17 January 1938, he began his career at the textile company Industrias Renaux SA (now called ReneauxView) in Santa Catarina, Brazil. He has worked at the same organisation since then.

Orthmann had started to work due to financial problems at home. He visited the weaving mill with his mother to apply for a job and got hired at ReneauxView due to his proficiency in German. He had started off as a shipping assistant, but due to his skills and willingness to learn, the Brazilian resident always ended up doing more.

Soon, he was promoted to a position in sales and subsequently became a successful sales manager.

Throughout his 84 years of work, he witnessed many changes in the company as well as the larger business world. The centenarian believes that the only thing that helps in this world is the willingness to adapt to changing contexts.

On 19 April this year, Walter Orthmann celebrated his 100th birthday in the company of his coworkers, friends, and family with an unforgettable party.

This inspirational centenarian leads a calm life and exercises every day. Due to this, he is energetic enough to go to the office every day.

Orthmann also explained his philosophy to the organisation. "I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow," the record-holder stated. "All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!" he added.

What are your thoughts on this exceptional achievement?

