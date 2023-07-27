WATCH | Chinese man creates Guinness World Record; solves three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them

The Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor Ernő Rubik back in 1974. Ever since then, several people have created world records with the 3D puzzle. Max Park solved a Rubik’s Cube within just 3.13 seconds, etching his name in history books. However, now another name has been added to the list of record holders. A 22-year man from China, Li Zhihao, left everyone dumbstruck as he solved three Rubik’s Cubes within just 3 minutes and 16 seconds. Not just that, he did it while juggling these three Rubik’s cubes. Yes, you read it right. Now, let us dive straight into the details of this extraordinary achievement.

Li Zhihao from China creates a new world record

It might interest you to know that Li Zhihao has not only created a new world record but has also broken his previous record, isn’t that impressive? The Guinness World Records shared a video of the jaw-dropping performance on YouTube, along with the caption, “Li Zhihao (China) attempts to take on the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling. The record to beat is his own at 3 minutes 29 seconds.”

The clip starts with Li Zhihao standing in front of a table with three Rubik’s cubes. After receiving the signal from the GWR authenticator, he starts juggling Rubik’s cubes. Initially, it seems like he is only juggling them. Later on, we realise that he is solving these Rubik’s cubes simultaneously. The video concludes with Li Zhihao solving the cubes in a record time.

The video, which surfaced on YouTube on July 26, has garnered around 12,000 views.

YouTube users react to the new world record

The comment section of the clip is flooded with appreciative comments. One user wrote, “I couldn’t even see him solving the cube in his hand for barely a second. That proves he’s amazing.” Praising the world record holder, another remarked, “As a cuber I can confirm this is amazing,” A comment read, “This is probably the most difficult record I’ve seen yet, and that’s saying something.