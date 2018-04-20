You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

BBC apologises for 'mixing up' Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

World PTI Apr 20, 2018 21:14:58 IST

London: The BBC on Friday apologised for mistakenly referring to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a live news broadcast of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) last night.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.Twitter@narendramodi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.Twitter@narendramodi

The Sri Lankan president was seen disembarking from his car at the entrance of Buckingham Palace to join the other heads of government for the CHOGM launch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II when the BBC host said Modi, "the Prime Minister of India since May 2014 arriving at Buckingham Palace".

"This was a mistake made during a live broadcast and we apologise for our error," a BBC spokesperson said.

According to reports, the news presenter on duty was given incorrect information which she went out to read out on air.

This is not the first time the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) finds itself in this embarrassing position.

In December last year, the public broadcaster aired clips from the 1976 box-office hit 'Kabhi Kabhie' with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in song sequences when referencing the death of actor Shashi Kapoor.

"BBC 'News at Ten' is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset," 'News At Ten' editor Paul Royall said in a statement on Twitter soon after the broadcast on 5 December, 2017.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 21:14 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores