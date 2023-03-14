Beijing: The AUKUS nuclear submarine deal involving Australia, US and UK has unnerved China. The Chinese government claimed the US and UK are “clearly violating the object and purpose of the NPT” by transferring tons of weapons-grade enriched uranium to a non-nuclear-weapon Australia.

The Xi Jinping government said, “Such a textbook case of double standard will damage the authority and effectiveness of the international non-proliferation system.”

Pro-China experts called the deal an “expensive mistake” and a “time bomb for peace” in the region.

Australia signed $368 billion AUKUS nuclear submarine deal with the US and the UK.

UK and US violating object of NPT

Chinese Mission to the United Nations said the nuclear submarine cooperation plan by AUKUS “is a blatant act that constitutes serious nuclear proliferation risks, undermines international non-proliferation system, fuels arms races, and hurts peace and stability in the region.”

The nuclear submarine cooperation plan released today by #AUKUS is a blatant act that constitutes serious nuclear proliferation risks, undermines international non-proliferation system, fuels arms races, and hurts peace and stability in the region. — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) March 13, 2023

China further said: "The irony of AUKUS is that two nuclear weapons states who claim to uphold the highest nuclear non-proliferation standard are transferring tons of weapons-grade enriched uranium to a non-nuclear-weapon state, clearly violating the object and purpose of the NPT (Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons)."

The China government urged the US, the UK and Australia to honor their obligations as members of the NPT.

The irony of #AUKUS is that two nuclear weapons states who claim to uphold the highest nuclear non-proliferation standard are transferring tons of weapons-grade enriched uranium to a non-nuclear-weapon state, clearly violating the object and purpose of the NPT. — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) March 13, 2023

AUKUS deal a 'time bomb'

A report by the Global Times quoted director of the Australian Studies Centre in China, Chen Hong, described the AUKUS deal as a "time bomb" and said the move will likely increase hostilities between the nations.

“It would be a time bomb for peace and stability in the region,” Chen added.

Chinese military expert Song Zhongping described the nuclear submarine deal an "expensive mistake", saying, "Such a huge investment would leave Australia with a heavy burden."

Expensive mistake

Song further said that the deal "cannot protect the security of Australia, but will protect the global hegemony of the US. It's an expensive mistake."

“Australia should not fall into the category of a saboteur of regional security just because of US pressure,” Song said, noting that Australia's best way to ensure peace and safety is to “not take sides between China and the US”.

Jinping pledged that China would strengthen its troops in response to the AUKUS deal.

"We must fully promote the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces and build the people's armed forces into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests," the Chinese president said.

AUKUS nuclear submarine deal

Australia in a tripartite deal with the US and the UK, unveiled plans to create a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, which is estimated to cost up to $368 billion. As per the defence deal, the US and UK will enable Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific region.

Australia, under this pact, will get its first nuclear-powered submarines from the US.

Aimed at preserving a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, the AUKUS agreement was agreed upon by Australia, UK and the US in September 2021. The foremost aspect of the pact is making Australia equipped with submarines and this part of the agreement is called Pillar One. Soon, the US and UK will share plans for their submarines that will help Australia build its own eventually.

Members of the Royal Australian Navy will be trained to use the nuclear-powered submarines and will be embedded at submarine bases in the US and the UK from this year

Australia is expected to get at least three nuclear-powered submarines from the US in the early 2030s. It will have the option to purchase two more.

A report by ABC Australia said that Australia will get up to eight new submarines called SSN-AUKUS which will have British designs and will be powered by the American combat system. These attack crafts will be built in Britain and Australia.

