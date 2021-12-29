As 2021 comes to an end, here are the funniest moments caught on live TV this year

Anchors of live television programme often run the risk of encountering embarrassing moments which is not only immediately caught on camera but also immortalised for ever

Anchors of Live TV programmes usually have a lot on their plate; from being ready to deal with unexpected events during the progarmme to tackling unwanted guests. But those appearing on live television also run the risk of encountering an embarrassing moment which is immediately caught on camera and immortalised for ever.

With the year coming to an end, we bring to you some hilarious moments and bloopers that were caught live on television this year.

Chief Congressional Correspondent of CNN, Manu Raju was left startled, when a cicada crawled on his collar during a live shoot. The anchor was busy with his news when he was prompted by a colleague about the crawling cicada. Raju immediately smacked the insect away but also ended up cursing on live television. He later shared the footage on his Twitter handle. Watch it here:

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

With the global pandemic making us work at home, many have found it difficult to have uninterrupted working hours. A similar incident took place when Anthony Farnell, the chief meteorologist of Global News was giving his daily weather bulletin report from home. Farnell’s adorable Goldendoodle puppy entered the frame, interrupting the bulletin. The scruffy fluff ball is now known as ‘Storm’ – the Weather Dog after the video of his impromptu appearance went viral. Watch it here:

My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7 — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

The New Zealand minister for social development, Carmel Sepuloni, was doing a live interview when her son appeared in her room with a deformed carrot in his hand. Sepuloni herlself shared the clip of the hilarious moment when she was almost wrestling with her son over a carrot on camera.

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. ‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

While hosting the show BBC Breakfast in September, journalist Carol Kirkwood fell face-first in front of the camera when she was pulled by her dog, Flash. The moment turned completely hilarious and Kirkwood, along with other anchors laughed at the whole situation.

A graphics glitch occurred at FOX 9 just while meteorologist Jennifer McDermed was giving the weather report on live television. McDermed seized the moment and even tried out different hand movements in front of the camera, laughing hilariously at the results. The video went viral in May this year.

Russian journalist Nadezhda Serezhkina was reporting about the weather at a live location when a dog came from nowhere and pounced on her microphone. Serezhkina can be seen running behind the dog for her microphone while the anchor in the news room tries to handle the live broadcast.

