Live reporting on TV has shown viewers unexpectedly funny moments and shocking incidents that have made headlines. A recent one to join the list is when a journalist was pulled over by her guide dog. BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood experienced this funny moment recently during one of her live shows while delivering the weather forecast.

The moment was captured on camera when her guide dog caused her to fall face-down. The incident happened when Kirkwood was reporting from the Chelsea Flower Show and interacting with hosts Dan Walker and Sally Nugent about guide dogs when she introduced them to ‘Flash’.

“She is very well behaved, I must say. Isn’t she absolutely beautiful,” Kirkwood can be heard saying in the video as she pets the dog. Minutes later, the dog runs away while Kirkwood gets pulled to the ground. Meanwhile, the hosts laugh as Kirkwood attempts to get back on her feet. The presenters even asked her if she was alright.

The minute Kirkwood stands up she affirms that ‘Flash’ is an extremely strong dog and all three of them laugh.

Watch the video here:

The BBC captioned the video saying, "Flash the guide dog is running the show on BBC Breakfast this morning." Even, Kirkwood shared the video on her Twitter account and said, "Flash!"

Later, the official UK Guide Dogs account shared the post with a note stating that Flash got a bit over-eager with BBC weather presenter Kirkwood at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Many users called the dog adorable, while others called Kirkwood a professional for her calm manner during the incident.