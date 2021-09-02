Watch: New Zealand minister's son interrupts live TV interview with a carrot; video goes viral
Carmel Sepuloni said she would ‘never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again’
Working from home can often lead to hilarious bloopers while in a meeting or interview, as a New Zealand Cabinet minister discovered recently.
Carmel Sepuloni, the New Zealand minister for social development and employment, was doing a live radio interview with Radio Samoa when her young son barged in, showing off a deformed carrot.
A red-faced Sepuloni tried to steer her son away from the room, while the interview host can be heard laughing over the incident.
The Labour MP later took to Twitter to talk about the amusing incident. She described the moment as “when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part”.
She added that though she finds the moment funny now, that was not her initial reaction.
That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. ♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu
— Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021
Sepuloni ended her message by giving a shout-out to all parents who are working from home and taking care of their kids at the same time. She also made a note to herself about not buying oddly shaped carrots in the future.
The 18-second clip has gone viral on social media, leaving people in splits. The hilarious video has received over 1,31,000 videos since it was shared by Sepuloni herself.
This is not the first time someone’s work has been interrupted while being live on television.
Recently, chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell had his weather report at Toronto TV channel Global News interrupted by his dog, aptly called Storm. Viewers were left laughing as Farnell tried to maintain a professional face while presenting graphics about the weather as his dog sniffed around the floor and yapped for treats.
Global News shared the video of the hilarious broadcast, which has gone viral, already receiving over 4,54,000 views on YouTube.
also read
Internet's 'Dancing Dad' and wife celebrate 25th wedding anniversary by dancing to ‘Chammak Challo’
The happy couple danced to the Ra.One song while dressed in Indian outfits
Watch: Biden's warning to Taliban after Kabul blasts echoes dialogue from Rajkumar's 'Saudagar'; video goes viral
This video has been posted on Instagram by a user called filmhistorypics. The US President's recent warning to Afghanistan's Kabul blast conspirators resonances a dialogue from the film almost word for word, except that the speech is in English
Watch: Texas officers drop their late colleague's son to school on first day of kindergarten
Longoria’s mother thanked the officers, saying that moments like Longoria’s first day of school were hard, but they were lucky to have a whole family in the FCSO to support them.