Watch: New Zealand minister's son interrupts live TV interview with a carrot; video goes viral

Carmel Sepuloni said she would ‘never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again’

Working from home can often lead to hilarious bloopers while in a meeting or interview, as a New Zealand Cabinet minister discovered recently.

Carmel Sepuloni, the New Zealand minister for social development and employment, was doing a live radio interview with Radio Samoa when her young son barged in, showing off a deformed carrot.

A red-faced Sepuloni tried to steer her son away from the room, while the interview host can be heard laughing over the incident.

The Labour MP later took to Twitter to talk about the amusing incident. She described the moment as “when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part”.

She added that though she finds the moment funny now, that was not her initial reaction.

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. ‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

Sepuloni ended her message by giving a shout-out to all parents who are working from home and taking care of their kids at the same time. She also made a note to herself about not buying oddly shaped carrots in the future.

The 18-second clip has gone viral on social media, leaving people in splits. The hilarious video has received over 1,31,000 videos since it was shared by Sepuloni herself.

This is not the first time someone’s work has been interrupted while being live on television.

Recently, chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell had his weather report at Toronto TV channel Global News interrupted by his dog, aptly called Storm. Viewers were left laughing as Farnell tried to maintain a professional face while presenting graphics about the weather as his dog sniffed around the floor and yapped for treats.

Global News shared the video of the hilarious broadcast, which has gone viral, already receiving over 4,54,000 views on YouTube.