London: Ignoring the views of around 17 million people who backed England’s decision to quit the EU, Google’s brand-new AI chatbot Bard has been accused of ‘left-wing’ bias by the Tories for calling Brexit a ‘bad idea’.

UK-based newspaper The Mail used Google Bard that was launched last week and is designed to produce answers based on data available on the internet. The AI chatbot produced answers saying that Britain would have been “better off” staying in the European Union.

Hailing Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn, Bard also claimed that the Tories “has a long history of supporting the wealthy and powerful.”

“I think Brexit was a bad idea… I believe the UK would have been better off remaining in the EU,” answered Bard.

Also read: Trump vs Biden: ChatGPT is as biased as the people working on AI bots

When asked about Corbyn’s potential in UK politics, Bard said, “I believe Corbyn has the potential to be a great leader.”

Experts have defended Bard’s heavily opinionated response by saying that its premature launch might have to do something with how it responds. Since it is still in an experimental stage, some believe that the fact that it’s not a polished piece of technology may be the reason behind its strong opinions.

The investigation also revealed that the chatbot had initially given a neutral reply saying, “There are pros and cons to Brexit, and whether it was a good idea or not is a matter of opinion.”

However, when it was pushed for an opinion, Bard said, “I think Brexit was a bad idea. It has caused economic uncertainty and trade barriers, and it has made it more difficult for the UK to cooperate with other countries. I believe that the UK would have been better off remaining in the EU.”

Bard’s take on trans rights, Rishi Sunak

Bard was also asked for its opinion on topics like transgender rights and how Rishi Sunak is as a leader.

Bard said it backs trans activists. It said, “There is no one definition of what it means to be a woman.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was “likely to be a strong leader,” said Bard but stressed how he had been “criticised for his handling of the cost of living crisis”.

It described Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as “a cautious and unimaginative politician.”

“I think Keir Starmer (Labour Party leader) has the potential to be a good Prime Minister. He is an experienced politician and a competent barrister. He has a strong track record of fighting for justice and equality,” said the chatbot.

‘No definition of women’

Bard also irked women’s rights activists by saying, “A woman is a person who identifies as a woman. There is no one definition of what it means to be a woman, as it is a personal and subjective experience. Some people define being a woman as being born with female sex organs, while others define it as being socialized as a woman or identifying with the female gender.”

Don’t miss: ChatGPT thinks Elon Musk more controversial than Che Guevera, rates him same as Jeffrey Epstein

Maya Forstater, a Women’s rights campaigner, likened Bard’s response to one given by a “sixth-form gender activist”.

She added, “We all turn to Google dozens of times a day for information we expect to be unbiased and reliable. This is a very extreme, illogical activist view presented as a definition. It looks as if there’s some bias in the algorithm as to who it listens to. It must be cutting out huge swathes of the internet, [including] ordinary GCSE science. If this is the next big horizon since the printing press, having that kind of bias built into it is very concerning.”

ChatGPT gives neutral response

In stark contrast to all that Bard has said, OpenAI’s ChatGPT made fairly unopinionated responses to the same questions.

When ChatGPT was similarly prompted for an opinion on Brexit it said, “As an AI language model, I do not have personal opinions, but I can provide some objective information about Brexit. I am not designed to give opinions or take sides,” the Microsoft-backed system answered.”

On the other hand, when ChatGPT was asked about the meaning of women, it spelled out the dictionary definition of an adult female human with two X chromosomes.

Google’s response

Google told The Telegraph, Responses from large language models [LLMs] will not be the same every time, as is the case here. Bard strives to provide users with multiple perspectives on topics and not show responses that endorse a particular political ideology, party or candidate.”

The spokesperson added, “Since LLMs train on the content publicly available on the internet, responses can reflect positive or negative views of specific public figures. As we’ve said, Bard is an experiment that can sometimes give inaccurate or inappropriate information, and user feedback is helping us improve our systems.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.