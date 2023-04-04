Tech Layoffs: Apple starts laying off people, to cut jobs in some corporate retail teams 

It seems that the global economic crisis has finally reached Apple as the company has started laying off people in its first known round of layoffs. Up until now, since tech companies started laying people off by the thousands, Apple was the only tech company to not do so.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Apple Inc is eliminating a limited number of positions within its corporate retail teams, citing individuals familiar with the issue.

The cuts would affect what Apple refers to as its development and preservation teams, according to the story, which added that the number of jobs removed could not be determined and was likely very tiny.

While tech companies went berserk during the pandemic and hired tons of people, Apple was very cautious about hiring more people than it required.

Back in February, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple’s spending and recruiting strategies had to be adjusted in reaction to wider economic conditions, and that firing employees was the last option. The tech giant was “closely monitoring expenses and is reducing recruiting in certain sectors while continuing to hire in others.”

One of the reasons why we saw tech companies like Microsoft, Google and Facebook fire people by the thousands and in some instances by tens of thousands, was becasue during 2020, when the industry was in a boom of sorts, most tech companies went berserk with their hiring, often hiring people with extremely high salaries and then benching them for long periods of time.

Apple too hired a lot of people, but not nearly as aggressively as some of the other tech giants. Apple was a little conservative during their hiring spree. While its competitors increased their headcount by anywhere in the 57 per cent to 100 per cent range between September 2019 to September 2022, Apple’s headcount grew by around 20 per cent.

However, as much as Cook wanted to avoid terminating people, by the end of February, Apple had terminated a number of third-party contractors it worked with.

However, there is a very good possibility that the first round of layoffs was in the works for a long time. Apple had decided that it wants to focus on India more than it did before, and had planned a major reshuffling of its global management teams, as per a report from March.

As a part of this reshuffle, India was now to be treated as a sales region on its own, instead of being clubbed with South Asia. Furthermore, this change came as the VP in charge of this region, Hugues Asseman recently retired, and was replaced by Asish Chowdhary, the person who had headed the Indian division under Asseman.

In all likelihood, Apple will see the least attrition among other major tech companies. It is being estimated that globally, only a select few Apple employees will be rendered redundant.

