Tech Layoffs: Apple starts laying off third-party contractors just weeks after assuring job security
Just weeks ago, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook had said in an interview that terminations would be the last option for Apple and that they won’t be laying people off anytime soon. However, the tech giant has already started laying off the third-party contractors it works with.
Apple dismissed hundreds of contract workers. Considering that the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, recently declared that layoffs would be a “last resort type of thing,” many people are surprised. When asked if Apple, like Amazon, Microsoft, and others, planned layoffs, the CEO said, “you can never say never” and added this qualifier.
According to reports, Apple dismissed hundreds of contractors, which are employees hired by other organisations but work on projects with Apple employees. Evidently, the company covertly sacked people in order to save money.
The impacted employees had contracts with Apple that could continue up to 15 months, but the company sacked them without waiting for their contracts to expire. According to one of the contractors, Apple had previously told the employees that their jobs would be safe, a promise that the company later broke.
In a recent press statement, the Cupertino-based tech giant boasted that it is “very carefully regulating spending and is cutting recruiting in certain industries while continuing to hire in others.” The most recent activity, on the other hand, paints a quite different story. Apple was the only company lauded for its resource management and for avoiding significant layoffs at a time when the industry has been undergoing layoffs since last year.
Because Apple does not consider contractors to be employees, job cuts for these individuals are not considered internal layoffs. Apple may find it easier to dismiss contractors since it will not have to pay severance or face legal action from former workers who allege they were unlawfully terminated.
There are presently no details on the overall number of contract employees employed by Apple, however numerous reports suggest that the amount is in the thousands. According to the cited source, Apple collaborates with hundreds of employment firms to assist with “project management, launch events, and even the production of Apple Maps.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
iPhone’s next big shakeup: Apple to remove all buttons from iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
Apple is planning to remove all buttons from the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The new design will be limited to the Pro and Pro Max models, and use pressure-sensitive buttons instead.
Apple’s India production faces quality issues, about 50% of iPhone housings produced rejected
Tata’s Apple factory at Hosur, which make cases or housings for iPhones, had 50 per cent of its produced cases fail Apple’s quality control check. The Apple factory is now working on a strategy to improve proficiency, but there is still a long way to go.
Tech Layoffs reach China: TikTok-owner ByteDance planning to layoff thousands in coming months
ByteDance, one of the biggest tech companies in China is planning to lay off at least 10,000 people this year. The company faces many challenges, like an economic slowdown, unviable projects that became too expensive etc. They even had to cancel their IPO.