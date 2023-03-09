Apple to shake up international management with a renewed focus on India

Apple has decided that it wants to focus on India more than it does now, and has therefore, planned a major reshuffling of its global management teams, as per a report by Mark Gruman of Bloomberg.

Gruman, who happens to be a well-known tipster for all things Apple has revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant has decided that India will now be treated as a sales region on its own, instead of being clubbed with South Asia. This news comes from insider sources at Apple with knowledge of the matter, who requested not to be named as the move has not been announced yet.

India a new priority for Apple

This shift marks the first time that Apple has restructured and redesignated India’s profile within its hierarchy. This move comes at a time when Apple has seen a surge in demand of its products in the country. The fact that India has also shaped up to be a major production destination for Apple also helps.

Earlier, Apple had clubbed India with the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa in terms of management. However, this change comes as the VP in charge of this region, Hugues Asseman recently retired.

Now, Asish Chowdhary, the person who had headed the Indian division under Asseman has been appointed in his place, and will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales.

Meanwhile, Apple has been performing incredibly well in India.

Apple performing better in India compared to the rest of world

Last quarter, the business reported record income in India, despite a 5 per cent drop in overall sales. Apple has set up an online shop for the country and plans to launch its first physical stores in the nation later this year, which will be followed by a number of smaller stores directly owned by Apple and operated by local partners, within a span of months.

At the company’s most recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple is placing “a lot of focus on the market” and likened the current status of its work in India to its early years in China.

“We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago and how we scale to China and bringing that to bear,” he had said.

China presently produces approximately $75 billion in revenue for Apple each year, making it the company’s third-largest sales region after the Americas and Europe.

India is becoming increasingly important to Apple’s product development, in addition to acting as a revenue driver. According to Bloomberg, Apple is collaborating with manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, to establish new iPhone assembly facilities in the nation.

Apple’s change in management for India

Asseman’s departure is part of a recent wave of senior departures from the business. Apple’s vice president of subscription services stood down earlier this year, and the company’s cloud boss is set to leave next month. Top execs responsible for industrial design, procurement, parts of software and hardware engineering, privacy, information systems, and the web shop all revealed their departures last year.

Apple’s management organisation will be affected by the newest adjustments, but not the way it presents regional sales in public financial results. Apple currently puts India in its Europe category, along with the Middle East and Africa, in those comments. It also divides the world into four regions: Americas, Greater China, Japan, and the remainder of Asia Pacific.

