Is Apple looking to make its own ChatGPT? Tech giant starts hiring top talent in Generative AI

While companies like Microsoft and Google have already ventured into the realm of AI chatbots with Bing and Bard, Apple has yet to announce its own generative AI models.

Now though, that’s about to change in a couple of months. As evident from Apple’s US careers page, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to dive headfirst into generative AI, and has been on a hiring spree for top talent in LLMs and AI engineering.

Apple is hiring top AI talent

Apple is actively recruiting for generative AI roles, as reflected in the 48 search results that appear when searching for the keyword ‘Generative AI’ on its careers page. Various opportunities are available, such as positions like Multimodal Generative Modeling Research Engineer, Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer, and Machine Learning Engineer – Generative AI.

These openings signify Apple’s interest in the field of generative artificial intelligence and the potential it holds. While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the imminent launch of its own generative AI tool, the company’s significant recruitment efforts in this area raise speculation about its intention to compete with existing offerings such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Microsoft’s Bing.

Earlier this year in March, reports surfaced suggesting that Apple was indeed exploring generative AI technology. However, no concrete details have been officially announced by the tech giant thus far.

Notably, Apple recently prohibited its employees from using ChatGPT due to concerns about potential data leaks.

Apple’s previous trysts with AI

In 2011, Apple made a significant stride by introducing Siri, a virtual assistant for smartphones, at a time when the concept of such assistants was unfamiliar to most people. Siri’s debut sparked intrigue and fascination, as it showcased the capabilities of a virtual voice assistant that could perform tasks like playing music, announcing incoming calls, and even telling jokes. Following Apple’s lead, Amazon introduced its own voice assistant named Alexa in 2014.

Similar to the attention garnered by Siri and Alexa a decade ago, the field of generative artificial intelligence is currently experiencing notable growth and interest. Generative AI, exemplified by innovations like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has captured the imagination of users and is rapidly gaining popularity. As more advancements and applications emerge in the realm of generative AI, the world’s attention is once again focused on the potential and possibilities offered by this technology.

Big Tech bets big on generative AI

The introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT brought generative AI into the spotlight, captivating users with its human-like conversational abilities. ChatGPT was released to the public in November 2022, gaining immense popularity and eventually leading to the introduction of a premium version of the chatbot.

However, ChatGPT is not the sole AI chatbot making waves currently. Google unveiled its own AI chatbot named Bard during the Google I/O event this year. Although Bard is still in its early stages and may occasionally provide inaccurate responses, Google is actively working on improving its technology.

Microsoft has also joined the AI chatbot landscape with its AI-powered Bing, which offers various functionalities such as web browsing assistance and image generation, among others. Microsoft’s Bing leverages AI capabilities to enhance user experiences and provide innovative features.

