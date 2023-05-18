Apple announced on Tuesday that iPhone and iPad users will soon have the ability to hear their devices speak using their own voices. The upcoming feature, known as “Personal Voice,” will provide users with randomized text prompts to generate 15 minutes of audio.

Additionally, a new tool called “Live Speech” will be introduced, allowing users to type in phrases and save commonly used ones for their devices to speak during phone and FaceTime calls or in-person conversations.

Apple states that it will utilize machine learning and AI to create the voice directly on the device itself, ensuring greater security and privacy for user data. While this feature may initially seem peculiar, it is actually part of Apple’s recent efforts to enhance accessibility.

Apple specifically highlighted conditions such as ALS, which can lead to a loss of speaking abilities, as a driving force behind this development.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, expressed the company’s long-standing belief in creating inclusive technology for everyone. He stated, “At Apple, we’ve always believed that the best technology is technology built for everyone.” This philosophy underscores Apple’s commitment to accessibility and innovation.

Philip Green, a board member at the Team Gleason nonprofit who has experienced significant changes in his voice due to ALS, emphasized the importance of communication in a press release. He shared, “At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family.” Green further highlighted the significance of expressing love to loved ones in a voice that resembles one’s own, as it can make a world of difference.

While Apple’s foray into AI voices may not be new, given the familiarity of Siri to iPhone users, it demonstrates their ongoing involvement in this field. Siri utilizes machine learning to comprehend user speech, showcasing Apple’s dedication to advancing voice recognition technology.

Furthermore, the historical context reveals Apple’s early ventures into voice technology. In 1984, Steve Jobs demonstrated the Apple Macintosh 128K’s ability to say “Hello” during its unveiling.

Apple has not provided an exact release date for the availability of Personal Voice, nor are there any details if the feature will be region locked and be available only in a few select countries or if it will be launched globally. However, they have assured that it will be introduced before the end of the current year.

