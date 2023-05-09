iPhone 15 Ultra dummy appears online, shows some major design changes Apple may have gone for

A recently posted video on YouTube allegedly shows a dummy unit of the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra, which is set to be released in September this year. The video reveals that the new phone will feature a USB-C charging port instead of the traditional Lightning port, in compliance with the legislation passed by the European Union last year.

Also read: USB-C made mandatory for phones sold in EU from 2024 but Apple has a clever trick up its sleeves

Additionally, the video shows that the iPhone 15 Ultra dummy has a “matt” back surface and “brushed aluminium edges,” different from the shiny surface of previous iPhone models. Earlier leaks have also suggested that the iPhone 15 range will have thinner bezels, thicker camera bumps, and more curved edges.

It is not clear where the dummy unit of the iPhone 15 Ultra came from or who sent it to Unbox Therapy presenter Lewis Hilsenteger, although it is speculated that it was put together based on all the known leaks about the upcoming phone.

Some major design changes coming to the iPhone 15 Ultra

Hilsenteger said that the design of the new device is backed up by several rumours and leaks that have been circulating. The iPhone 15 range is expected to be released in September 2022, and the new video has revealed more details about the device, including a USB-C charging port and a ‘matt’ back surface with brushed aluminium edges.

It’s worth noting that these details are based on a dummy unit, so it’s possible that they may not accurately reflect the final product. However, if these changes are accurate, they would represent a departure from the design of previous iPhone models.

Also read: Latest iPhone 15 Pro design leaks suggest a new ‘Action Button’ and redesigned cameras

According to a previous leak of iPhone 15 renders, this model will be the first to do away with physical buttons on the side, which are typically used for functions such as turning off the device, controlling the volume, taking screenshots, and activating Siri. Instead, the iPhone 15 will have haptic buttons that offer tactile feedback, such as vibrations, when users press down on them.

Dispelling some rumours

Despite earlier rumours suggesting that the iPhone 15 would feature haptic buttons instead of physical buttons, the dummy unit still includes physical buttons. Additionally, the volume-up and volume-down buttons have been combined into one button that operates like a seesaw, or a “rocker.”

The most significant change for the iPhone 15, however, is the replacement of the Lightning port with a USB-C port, which is required by EU legislation designed to reduce electronic waste. This change was already widely expected.

Also read: iPhone 15 to be made in India as Tata Group is set to takeover Wistron’s Apple plant this month

According to reports, the design features seen in the iPhone 15 Ultra dummy unit are likely to be consistent across the entire iPhone 15 range, including the cheaper models. Apple is expected to release the standard iPhone 15 model, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September of this year. These new models will follow on from the four iPhone 14 models that were released by Apple in September 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.