iPhone 15 to be made in India as Tata Group is set to takeover Wistron’s Apple plant this month

The Tata Group is expected to complete its takeover of Wistron’s iPhone facility by the end of April, giving India its first local production line for Apple goods, a recent report by The Hindu Business Line has revealed.

Once finished, the Bengaluru-based facility will become the country’s first local assembly line for Apple goods.

Tata goes deep into Apple’s production facilities

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, the Tata Group’s engineering and manufacturing industrial company, has been in talks with Taiwan-based Wistron to purchase its iPhone manufacturing facility in India off its hands, taking over the 11 acres plant in a deal that would cost Tata about Rs 5000 crores. The due diligence, which was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of March this year, went without any issues.

Wistron’s Indian plant has roughly eight production lines that are now producing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14. Following the merger, it is expected that Tata would begin producing the iPhone 15.

Wistron’s Bengaluru facility was the Taiwanese electronics company’s only product line for Apple devices in India; with this acquisition, Wistron would totally divest from the iPhone business in India, which is valued at $600 million. The 2.2 million square foot facility is located on Bengaluru’s outskirts.

iPhone’s production is dominated by Taiwanese players

At the moment, three Taiwanese companies operate in India and manufacture Apple goods: Wistron, Pegatron, and Foxconn. While Wistron stated plans to exit the Indian iPhone market as early as 2020, Foxconn and Pegatron have lately boosted their production lines and invested more in their Indian facilities.

Previously, Bloomberg stated that Wistron will operate as a supporting partner in this joint venture, but the article now states that the Taiwanese corporation would close its $600 million operations in the nation. Nonetheless, the business may continue to be an Apple service partner in India.

Tata has also increased recruiting at its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, where iPhone components are made, in order to grow its business with Apple.

This comes at a time when Apple is interested in India’s manufacturing expertise, particularly as they seek to transfer production away from China. In the midst of geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, the Cupertino-based company revealed its plans to move 25 per cent of worldwide production to India.

Some organisational reforms including layoffs

According to sources close to the transaction, the Indian giant has already begun organisational reforms at the factory.

According to reports, some 2,000 plant employees may be asked to leave as part of the takeover process. The iPhone facility in Bengaluru may also lose 400 mid-level executives. About four to five top executives have already been let go or are in the process of leaving.

According to industry analysts, the Tata Group sees manufacturing for Apple as a good opportunity, especially because the Indian government is actively courting Apple to relocate production to India. According to industry sources, after the Wistron acquisition is completed, Tata may buy Pegatron’s iPhone production operations.

