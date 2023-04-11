iPhone 15 to be made in India as Tata Group is set to takeover Wistron’s Apple plant this month
It looks like Apple will finally start making a major chunk of its latest upcoming phones in India and not rely on China to produce the first few batches of the iPhone 15 series. The Tata Group is set to takeover one of the largest iPhone production facilities in India.
The Tata Group is expected to complete its takeover of Wistron’s iPhone facility by the end of April, giving India its first local production line for Apple goods, a recent report by The Hindu Business Line has revealed.
Once finished, the Bengaluru-based facility will become the country’s first local assembly line for Apple goods.
Tata goes deep into Apple’s production facilities
Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, the Tata Group’s engineering and manufacturing industrial company, has been in talks with Taiwan-based Wistron to purchase its iPhone manufacturing facility in India off its hands, taking over the 11 acres plant in a deal that would cost Tata about Rs 5000 crores. The due diligence, which was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of March this year, went without any issues.
Also read: Tata Group plans to open 100 exclusive Apple stores of 500 to 600 sq ft each across India
Wistron’s Indian plant has roughly eight production lines that are now producing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14. Following the merger, it is expected that Tata would begin producing the iPhone 15.
Wistron’s Bengaluru facility was the Taiwanese electronics company’s only product line for Apple devices in India; with this acquisition, Wistron would totally divest from the iPhone business in India, which is valued at $600 million. The 2.2 million square foot facility is located on Bengaluru’s outskirts.
iPhone’s production is dominated by Taiwanese players
At the moment, three Taiwanese companies operate in India and manufacture Apple goods: Wistron, Pegatron, and Foxconn. While Wistron stated plans to exit the Indian iPhone market as early as 2020, Foxconn and Pegatron have lately boosted their production lines and invested more in their Indian facilities.
Also read: Tata in talks with Taiwanese company Wistron to manufacture iPhone 14 series in India
Previously, Bloomberg stated that Wistron will operate as a supporting partner in this joint venture, but the article now states that the Taiwanese corporation would close its $600 million operations in the nation. Nonetheless, the business may continue to be an Apple service partner in India.
Tata has also increased recruiting at its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, where iPhone components are made, in order to grow its business with Apple.
This comes at a time when Apple is interested in India’s manufacturing expertise, particularly as they seek to transfer production away from China. In the midst of geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, the Cupertino-based company revealed its plans to move 25 per cent of worldwide production to India.
Some organisational reforms including layoffs
According to sources close to the transaction, the Indian giant has already begun organisational reforms at the factory.
According to reports, some 2,000 plant employees may be asked to leave as part of the takeover process. The iPhone facility in Bengaluru may also lose 400 mid-level executives. About four to five top executives have already been let go or are in the process of leaving.
According to industry analysts, the Tata Group sees manufacturing for Apple as a good opportunity, especially because the Indian government is actively courting Apple to relocate production to India. According to industry sources, after the Wistron acquisition is completed, Tata may buy Pegatron’s iPhone production operations.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bipartisan US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout
The bill targets Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Meta's (META.O) Facebook, as well as Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O), according to Senator Mike Lee's office
Apple Pay Later: Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s new Buy Now, Pay Later scheme
Apple’s new financial service Apple Pay Later seems very lucrative. However, there are some aspects of the new Buy Now Pay Later scheme that Apple has come up with, that users need to be wary of.
Tech Layoffs: Apple starts laying off people, to cut jobs in some corporate retail teams
After avoiding terminating people for as long as they could, Apple has finally started laying people off. Apple is eliminating a limited number of positions within its corporate retail teams.