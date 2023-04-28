Latest iPhone 15 Pro design leaks suggest a new ‘Action Button’ and redesigned cameras

Earlier this week, rumours of the iPhone 15 Pro started gain traction which suggested that Apple is going to make some major changes in the way the present buttons on the upcoming iPhones, especially the flagship version. While the details were sketchy and skimp at best, now, we have some clarity about the upcoming iPhones.

The current iPhone 15 Pro rumour cycle has been volatile, particularly about the new buttons. Multiple credible sources stated that the iPhone 15 Pro series would include haptic buttons, However, a report from 9to5Mac seems to suggest that instead of one, long solitary button, the device will feature two independent buttons.

The publication claims that they were able to corroborate this information from their sources in MFi manufacturing. Due to production problems, the new haptic buttons were dropped in favour of more standard volume buttons in recent weeks.

Many people were concerned that this backtracking would result in the abolition of the so-called “mute button,” a button that would replace the current mute switch with more functionality. However, the most recent CAD designs indicate that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will retain the more traditional button design as well as a mute button.

Instead of the solid-state buttons that we had anticipated, Apple appears to be returning to a classic button design with distinct volume buttons. This year’s big update is a new mute button.

This mute button replaces the outgoing mute switch and is rumoured to have extra functionality, with many predicting that it may replicate the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action Button. It’s worth noting that, in order to distinguish the 15 Pro lineup from the 15 series, this new mute button will not be available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, which will continue to use the traditional mute switch.

While early CADs and schematics showed a massive camera bump with individual protrusions larger than the entire camera bump on the current iPhone 14 Pro, these updated CADs show something far more reasonable. While the camera bump continues to grow this year, the protrusions are far less amusing.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max appears to feature a somewhat bigger camera bump, lending validity to periscope zoom lens rumours. This year, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model is not expected to have a periscope zoom lens. A few other design details that the leaked CAD designs revealed, is that the bezels are extremely thin, USB-C is present, and the device’s overall frame is significantly more rounded than the current iPhone 14 series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.