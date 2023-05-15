Apple’s iPhone Problem: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus could be delayed because of 48MP camera

It seems that Apple is having the same issue with the production of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus that it had with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We are of course talking about the updated camera package that is headlined by a 48MP camera sensor.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max received a significant camera upgrade featuring a 48MP main sensor last year. It was after years that Apple updated their camera at a hardware level in 2022. Analyst Jeff Pu had earlier suggested that this camera upgrade would eventually trickle down to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models.

While Apple is still believed to be planning on implementing this upgrade to even the base versions of the upcoming iPhone series, there is a possibility of a delay for the more affordable iPhone 15 models due to a potential issue with camera components.

In his May analyst newsletter for Haitong International Securities, Pu reiterated several predictions about the iPhone 15 lineup. These include expectations of titanium construction for the 15 Pro models, the introduction of a periscope telephoto lens for the 15 Pro Max, the reintroduction of solid-state buttons, and the inclusion of the 48MP camera on the more affordable iPhone 15 devices.

However, Pu stated that recent information suggests Apple may be facing some challenges in sourcing the necessary components for its camera, specifically the stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) for the 48MP camera on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Nevertheless, Pu still expects the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to launch alongside the 15 Pro and Pro Max in September this year, unless something goes catastrophically wrong.

Pu’s newsletter also reiterates previous rumours that the full iPhone 15 lineup will adopt USB-C connectivity, with the A17 chip reserved for the Pro models, while the 15 and 15 Plus models will feature the A16 chip introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Regarding storage capacities, Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 smartphones will maintain the same storage options as their predecessors, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, while the highest 1TB option will be exclusive to the Pro models.

