Content creators, rejoice! Apple finally brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPads

Apple has revealed its plans to bring its video and music creation tools to iPads. Starting from May 23, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on iPads equipped with either the M1 or M2 chipset. Final Cut Pro is a professional video editing software, while Logic Pro is a music production software.

To access these tools, users can subscribe through the App Store for a monthly cost of $4.99 or an annual cost of $49. Apple is also offering a one-month free trial for users to try out the software before committing to a subscription. This move expands the creative capabilities of iPads, making advanced video and music editing more accessible on Apple’s tablet devices.

The introduction of Final Cut Pro to iPads brings along several new features that enhance the editing experience. One notable addition is the jog wheel, which makes editing smoother and introduces new ways to interact with content. Live Drawing enables users to draw and write directly on top of video content using the Apple Pencil. iPads equipped with the M2 chipset offer the Pencil hover feature, allowing quick skimming and previewing of footage without physically touching the screen.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, HDR video viewing and editing capabilities are available, and Reference Mode ensures accurate application of color grades. Pro camera mode allows high-quality video shooting in both portrait and landscape orientations, with features like audio monitoring and manual control over focus, exposure, and white balance.

This comprehensive functionality enables users to capture, edit, and publish video content directly from their iPad, even while on location. It’s worth noting that recording video with an iPad may not be considered practical in some scenarios. Additionally, only iPads powered by the M2 chip offer the added benefit of recording video in ProRes format.

Multicam video editing simplifies the process of synchronizing and editing multiple clips together, allowing seamless switching between different camera angles with just one touch.

Final Cut Pro on iPads offers several advanced features to enhance video editing. The Scene Removal Mask allows users to remove or replace the background behind a subject in a clip. Auto Crop adjusts for various aspect ratios, including vertical and square formats.

Voice Isolation helps eliminate background noise from audio recordings. Additionally, users have access to a vast library of graphics, effects, and audio resources. This includes HDR backgrounds, customizable animated patterns, and professional soundtracks that automatically adjust to the video’s length.

Logic Pro, on the other hand, introduces multi-touch gestures for seamless interaction with software instruments and controls. Users can navigate projects using pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll gestures. The built-in microphones on iPads allow for capturing voice or instrument recordings, and precision edits can be made using the Apple Pencil.

The Sound Browser feature provides a centralized location for accessing instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops. It includes dynamic filtering and the ability to preview sounds before loading them into a project. With over 100 instruments and effects plug-ins, users can chop and flip samples, program beats and bass lines, and create custom drum kits.

The full-featured mixer in Logic Pro enables users to create professional mixes entirely on their iPad. With multitouch capabilities, multiple faders can be adjusted simultaneously for efficient control over the audio mix.

