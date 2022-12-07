Wednesday, December 07, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

After iPhones, Apple plans to move iPad's production away from China and in to India

Because of its China Plus One policy, Apple continues to explore moving its production facilities away from China and into India. After the iPhone, it may be the iPad's turn.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 07, 2022 15:09:24 IST

Apple is planning to move the production of some of its iPads away from China and into India. Apple already produces some of their older iPhones and a significant portion of the iPhone 14 series in India.

After iPhones, Apple plans to move iPad production to India and away from China

Because of its China Plus One policy, Apple continues to explore moving its production facilities away from China and into India. After the iPhone, it may be the iPad’s turn. Image Credit: Pexels

As per a CNBC report, the tech giant is already having discussions with officials of the Indian government to set up additional production units and establish the required supply chains and logistics. Although there are no concrete plans to go ahead with this as of now, if successful, it would be massive for India’s Make in India initiative.

Earlier this week, reports had surfaced that Apple wants to move more of its production facilities away from China, in its ongoing China-Plus-One plan. The tech giant’s ambitions to diversify more of its supply chain away from China follow protests across the country over the past two weeks amid Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy. Apple warned in early November that iPhone shipments would be delayed due to the lockdowns in China, and analysts have been trimming iPhone estimates for the crucial holiday quarter. Because of this Apple is preparing itself for a major hit to its revenue targets.

The only challenge standing in India’s way is the decades-old expertise in logistics, supply chain and technically sound and skilled talent that India lacks for the iPad. These problems have the potential to slow down Apple’s plan to move the production of the iPad in India, to other Asian countries, like Vietnam.

The foreign policy backdrop also doesn’t help, with tensions growing between India and China. The two countries have squared off in recent years over territorial disputes resulting in escalated military presence at the India-China border.

As for the iPhone 14 being manufactured in India, the country still accounts for less than 5% of total global iPhone 14 production. However, several analysts believe that in the next 5 years, the figure for the latest flagship from Apple will increase to over 35 per cent.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple to miss their iPhone 14 Pro shipment goal by 20 million units, may drive away demand

Dec 02, 2022
Apple to miss their iPhone 14 Pro shipment goal by 20 million units, may drive away demand
Want to use dual SIM cards, including e-SIM, on your iPhone? Here’s step-by-step process

Apple

Want to use dual SIM cards, including e-SIM, on your iPhone? Here’s step-by-step process

Nov 28, 2022
After moving its production facilities, Apple plans to diversify its supply chains outside of China

Apple

After moving its production facilities, Apple plans to diversify its supply chains outside of China

Dec 05, 2022
'Make-in-India' sucess story: India's defence exports jump over 6.5 times since 2014

NewsTracker

'Make-in-India' sucess story: India's defence exports jump over 6.5 times since 2014

Nov 30, 2022
Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Apple

Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Nov 28, 2022
Workers protesting at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory in China beaten, detained

NewsTracker

Workers protesting at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory in China beaten, detained

Nov 23, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022