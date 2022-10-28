Friday, October 28, 2022Back to
Apple is working on an extra-large iPad, to launch a 16-inch iPad towards the end of 2023

The iPad Pro is getting much bigger in the next generation. One of the iPad Pros will reportedly be a 16-inch model with a high refresh rate mini-LED display. In all likelihood, it will be powered by the M3 Apple Silicon SoC


FP StaffOct 28, 2022 16:31:49 IST

Currently, Apple’s brand new M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the biggest tablet in the market from their tablet division. However, it seems that Apple will be going all out with their next iPad Pro in 2023. A new report suggests that Apple is working on a 16-inch iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display which may launch towards the end of 2023.

Apple will indeed launch a new, huge iPad Pro. However, all the other details, such as Apple launching it by the end of 2023, and that it would be a 16-inch iPad, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Apple shook up its iPad lineup earlier this month, with the release of the more expensive entry-level iPad with USB-C as well as the new and updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro. 

Apple tracker Mark Gurman mentioned a 14- to 15-inch iPad back in 2021, and he recently said a larger model could launch in the next year or two. Supply chain analyst Ross Young backed up this prediction in June and said we could see a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with Mini LEDs and a ProMotion display as soon as next year.

A 16-inch iPad Pro would be ideal for creators. On paper making the device and the screen size a bit larger looks easy, but it would take a humongous effort from Apple to package the device properly, and give it the strength to withstand stress.

The upshot, however, is the fact that Apple will finally be able to integrate the iPad Pro with its MacBook and MacBook Air laptops, something that executives and engineers at Apple have been hoping for a long time.

Introducing a premium 16-inch iPad could help add some sense to Apple’s lineup. This would likely establish a wider price gap between the entry-level iPad and the larger high-end model.

Apple surely knows this, but the introduction of a 16-inch iPad will surely cannibalise the sales of much of the MacBook and MacBook Air lineup. The MacBook Pro, because of its specifications shouldn’t be that adversely affected.

