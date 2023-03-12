67% youngsters want to leave Pakistan; 31% educated youth unemployed
More than 200 universities are functional in the Shehbaz Sharif-led country, which were giving degrees to thousands of students. However, a degree is not a guarantee of employment, a senior research economist said
Islamabad: A whopping 67 per cent youngsters in Pakistan want to leave the cash-strapped country in search of better opportunities abroad, according to a senior research economist in Islamabad.
Besidies this, as many as 31 percent of educated youth in Pakistan were without jobs, said Dr Faheem Jehangir Khan, Senior Research Economist at Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dawn reported.
Khan made the statement at a two-day festival, called EconFest, which was held for debates and discussions on Pakistan’s economy, which has been witnessing a severe crisis situation for the past couple of months.
Speaking at the event, the economist further highlighted the need to discuss issues of youngsters to find solutions.
He noted that more than 200 universities are functional in the Shehbaz Sharif-led country, which were giving degrees to thousands of students. However, a degree is not a guarantee of employment, he added.
“The employer demands skill beyond theory,” Dr Faheem Jehangir Khan said.
There is a responsibility on the teachers, but the students also have to be active and turn towards entrepreneurship, he stated, and added, “Why everybody wants a job, why can’t you be entrepreneurship?”
From 62 per cent to 67 per cent
A previous survey by the institute found that the desire to leave Pakistan was most prominent in young people, aged 15 to 24. It stated that at least 62 percent of the youngsters have indicated that they wish to leave the country.
It put economic reasons as the most prevalent for leaving Pakistan, besides the other motivations like equal opportunity and more respect.
Meanwhile, Dr Durre Nayab, while speaking at the EconFest, said there was a strange situation in Pakistan. “We interview people but don’t get the right candidates and the right candidates don’t get employment,” she stated.
She further noted that teachers were not giving the relevant education to the youth and were even repeating the same notes for their lectures every year.
Another panelist, Dr Nadeemul Haq, said Pakistan was facing a disease and the IMF tranches were of little help, Dawn reported.
Criticising the government, he noted that when they tried to promote entrepreneurship in Islamabad near Quaid-i-Azam University, the government dislodged all the small businesses and vendors.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan's $18 billion in DANGER: Amid bankruptcy, gas pipeline project with Iran haunts Sharif govt
Pakistani government has been asked to eliminate obstacles in order to complete the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project to avoid the possible fine of $18 billion in case of failure to complete the construction on its side by next year
What default? Says Pakistan FM as economy bleeds in red
Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that State Bank of Pakistan forex reserves have been increasing and are almost $1 billion higher than they were four weeks ago 'despite making all external due payments on time'
WATCH: As people starve, ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif drives around in Bentley, shops at Louis Vuitton in London
In the viral video, Nawaz Sharif can be seen getting out of a car and entering a store, while he was accompanied by a few persons