With the passing decades, the world has transformed rapidly. People have witnessed some major events that not only changed the world but also made a significant contribution to our history. Starting from the completion of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, today’s date i.e., 31 October also marks several historic events. Thereafter, to chronologically understand the sequence of the events, let’s take an insight into the past and know in detail.

Historic events that fall on 31 October every year

Halloween

While this date is no historic event, Halloween is observed as a festival in several countries on 31 October. It is basically celebrated on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day.

1922 – Benito Mussolini became Italian Prime Minister

Following the March on Rome between October 28 and 30, Benito Mussolini was appointed as the Prime Minister of Italy by King Victor Emmanuel III. He not only became the youngest individual to hold the office up to that time but was also the first of Europe’s fascist dictators in the 20th century.

1941 – Completion of Mount Rushmore sculpture

After undergoing work for nearly 15 years, the construction of the famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial was completed. Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the colossal sculpture features the head of former US Presidents including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

1984 – Assassination of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi

It was on the morning of 31 October 1984, when Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. She was outside her home when the two extremists shot her to death. Gandhi’s death also sparked four days of riots where over 8,000 Indian Sikhs were killed in revenge attacks.

1956 – Egypt Suez Canal Crisis

It was after Egypt decided to nationalise the Suez Canal, forces from Britain and France started bombing Egypt to force the reopening of the Suez Canal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.