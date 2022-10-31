31 October: Significant historical events that took place in past
As history continues to transform itself, we bring you a list of some historical events that took place on 31 October
With the passing decades, the world has transformed rapidly. People have witnessed some major events that not only changed the world but also made a significant contribution to our history. Starting from the completion of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, today’s date i.e., 31 October also marks several historic events. Thereafter, to chronologically understand the sequence of the events, let’s take an insight into the past and know in detail.
Historic events that fall on 31 October every year
Halloween
While this date is no historic event, Halloween is observed as a festival in several countries on 31 October. It is basically celebrated on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day.
1922 – Benito Mussolini became Italian Prime Minister
Following the March on Rome between October 28 and 30, Benito Mussolini was appointed as the Prime Minister of Italy by King Victor Emmanuel III. He not only became the youngest individual to hold the office up to that time but was also the first of Europe’s fascist dictators in the 20th century.
1941 – Completion of Mount Rushmore sculpture
After undergoing work for nearly 15 years, the construction of the famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial was completed. Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the colossal sculpture features the head of former US Presidents including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
1984 – Assassination of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi
It was on the morning of 31 October 1984, when Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. She was outside her home when the two extremists shot her to death. Gandhi’s death also sparked four days of riots where over 8,000 Indian Sikhs were killed in revenge attacks.
1956 – Egypt Suez Canal Crisis
It was after Egypt decided to nationalise the Suez Canal, forces from Britain and France started bombing Egypt to force the reopening of the Suez Canal.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Auto-rickshaw runs on platform inside Mumbai railway station, fined
A video has gone viral where the autorickshaw can be seen running on the platform inside the Kurla railway station.
Guinness World Records declares Monday as 'worst day of the week', internet can't agree more
The Guinness World Records has taken the internet by storm by declaring Monday as the worst day of the week
21 October: Remembering significant events that took place on this day
The devastating collapse of a colliery spoil tip, known as the Aberfan disaster, occurred on 21 October 1966. The tip, which covered a natural spring, was built on a mountainside above the Welsh village of Aberfan