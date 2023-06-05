'185,000 young adults in UK are not studying or working due to Mental health illness'

New research reveals that 185,000 young adults of the United Kingdom are not studying or working due to mental health issues.

The number of these 18 to 24-year-old has nearly doubled in the past decade, the research has shown.

The Resolution Foundation reported that the majority of these young individuals are facing educational challenges, with four out of five having qualifications at GCSE-level or below.

Despite overall low levels of worklessness among young people, as of early 2023, there were 720,000 young individuals not in education, employment, or training (Neet), which is lower than the peak of 1.1 million following the financial crisis.

However, the report highlights a significant increase in the number of young people unable to work due to ill-health, rising from 94,000 in 2012 to 185,000 in 2022.\

According to the study, nearly one in four workless young individuals are inactive due to ill health, compared to less than one in 10 in 2012.

The Resolution Foundation emphasized that policymakers have primarily focused on the growing ill-health among older workers.

Spokesperson Louise Murphy, stated, “Overall worklessness among young people is currently low, but beneath this welcome headline trend lies a worrying rise in the number of young people who are not working due to ill-health,” she said.

“Worklessness due to ill-health among young people is most common in small towns and villages, but reflects these young people’s low levels of education far more than the nature of their area,” she added.

Murphy emphasized the protective effect of education on accessing mental health support and succeeding in the labor market.

She added, “We cannot afford to let young people who are workless due to health problems get left behind, so we need both to improve their education opportunities and to ensure that everyone has access to better mental health support.”

