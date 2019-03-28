Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists develop membrane from wood that generates electricity from body heat

Electricity is generated using charged channel walls and properties of the wood’s natural nanostructures.

Press Trust of IndiaMar 28, 2019 17:58:29 IST

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have transformed a piece of wood into a flexible membrane that generates power from the same type of electric current that the human body runs on.

This energy is generated using charged channel walls and other unique properties of the wood’s natural nanostructures, according to researchers from the University of Maryland in the US.

With technology, researchers can use a small temperature difference to efficiently generate a voltage. Trees grow channels that move water between the roots and the leaves. These are made up of fractally-smaller channels, and at the level of a single cell, channels just nanometres or less across.

Scientists develop membrane from wood that generates electricity from body heat

Representative Image

The team has harnessed these channels to regulate ions, according to the study published in the journal Nature Materials.

The researchers used basswood, which is a fast-growing tree with low environmental impact. They treated the wood and removed two components – lignin, that makes the wood brown and adds strength, and hemicellulose, which winds around the layers of cells binding them together.

This gives the remaining cellulose its signature flexibility. This process also converts the structure of the cellulose from type I to type II which is a key to enhancing ion conductivity. A membrane, made of a thin slice of wood, was bordered by platinum electrodes, with sodium-based electrolyte infiltrated into the cellulose. The regulate the ion flow inside the tiny channels and generate electrical signal.

“The charged channel walls can establish an electrical field that appears on the nanofibres and thus help effectively regulate ion movement under a thermal gradient,” said Tian Li, first author of the research. Li said that the sodium ions in the electrolyte insert into the aligned channels, which is made possible by the crystal structure conversion of cellulose and by dissociation of the surface functional groups.

“We are the first to show that, this type of membrane, with its expansive arrays of aligned cellulose, can be used as a high-performance ion selective membrane by nanofluidics and molecular streaming and greatly extends the applications of sustainable cellulose into nanoionics,” said Li.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone


also see

NewsTracker

FAME-II: Govt sets up inter-ministerial panel for monitoring, sanctioning of projects aimed at incentivising clean mobility

Mar 18, 2019
FAME-II: Govt sets up inter-ministerial panel for monitoring, sanctioning of projects aimed at incentivising clean mobility
General Motors to invest $300 million in Detroit assembly plant, to build new EV

General Motors

General Motors to invest $300 million in Detroit assembly plant, to build new EV

Mar 23, 2019
FAME II guidelines: Can auto industry match up to govt's drive towards an EV future?

FAME II

FAME II guidelines: Can auto industry match up to govt's drive towards an EV future?

Mar 22, 2019
BMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell production for electric vehicles

Electric car

BMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell production for electric vehicles

Mar 16, 2019
Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola to develop electric vehicles ecosystem, smart mobility solutions

NewsTracker

Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola to develop electric vehicles ecosystem, smart mobility solutions

Mar 19, 2019
KCR calls BJP 'duplicate Hindus' at Nizamabad rally, says TRS will announce Lok Sabha election candidates tomorrow

NewsTracker

KCR calls BJP 'duplicate Hindus' at Nizamabad rally, says TRS will announce Lok Sabha election candidates tomorrow

Mar 20, 2019

science

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019