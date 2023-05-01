India's power consumption dips by over 1% to 130.57 bn units in April
Amid widespread rains across the country, India’s power consumption dipped for the second month in a row by 1.1 per cent to 130.57 billion units in April this year.
Earlier, the power consumption stood at 132.02 billion units (BU) in April last year, higher than 117.08 BU in April 2021, according to government data.
The power consumption was also affected in March this year, due to widespread rains in the country. It dipped to 126.82 BU during the month under review from 128.47 BU a year ago.
The experts said that had there been no rains in March as well as April, then the power consumption would have shown a good growth in the two months.
The rains reduced the demand for electricity as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year, according to experts.
Further, experts are hopeful that power consumption and demand would grow May onwards, due to further improvement in economic activities as well as a rise in temperature during this summer season.
The data showed the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 215.88 GW in April 2023.
The peak power supply stood at 207.23 GW in April 2022 and 182.37 GW in April 2021.
Peak power demand is expected to touch 229 GW during this summer season, as per the power ministry estimates.
