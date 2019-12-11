16:25 (IST)
That's all folks!
Tune in to Tech2 for more updates on space, science and tech.
tech2 News StaffDec 11, 2019 16:30:08 IST
The RISAT 2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite that will help in agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support.
highlights
15:44 (IST)
RISAT 2BR1 deployed! Now that the main payload has been deployed into orbit, ISRO will now release the other nine satellites in quick succession.
14:35 (IST)
PSLV hits a half-century This is ISRO's 50th launch on it's workhorse rocket — the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (which also goes by 'PSLV'). It will also be the second time we see the PSLV rocket in action in its PSLV-QL avatar, where the rocket will have four strap-on boosters attached to the core rocket.
16:25 (IST)
That's all folks!
Tune in to Tech2 for more updates on space, science and tech.
16:22 (IST)
ISRO's ends its year with a rocking success!
Coming up in 2020, more launches on the PSLV and GSLV but also the maiden launch of the SSLV which will be a big milestone in ISRO's engineering history.
16:12 (IST)
RISAT-2BR1 success
With this launch, India has its fourth radar imaging earth observation satellite in orbit, which has joined its two cousins — RISAT-2B and RISAT-1 in orbit.
#RISAT2BR1 satellite successfully placed in orbit by #PSLVC48— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019
Here's a picture of satellite separation captured by onboard camera pic.twitter.com/OssPM4uwsG
16:01 (IST)
CartoSAT-3 update
The first data from CartoSAT-3 is in and is being analysed by the ISRO scientists at ISTRAC, Bengaluru.
15:57 (IST)
Ooooo Suprise! Book launch
On the 50th launch, K Sivan launched a new book that talks about all the past PSLV launches and the leaders that made it possible.
15:50 (IST)
ISRO chief K Sivan congratulates other scientists in the control room after a successful launch.
15:47 (IST)
Israeli satellite DUCHIFAT-1 has been successfully deployed.
This is a satellite built by 60 students from Israel. It will be used to observe Earth and also conduct some experiments.
15:44 (IST)
RISAT 2BR1 deployed!
Now that the main payload has been deployed into orbit, ISRO will now release the other nine satellites in quick succession.
15:38 (IST)
Alongside RISAT, the PSLV is also carrying nine other satellites — one satellite from Israel, another from Italy, one from Japan, and six from the United States.
Here's everything we know so far about what each of them will do once in orbit:
15:34 (IST)
As the PSLV climbs in altitude to release the RISAT 2BR1 first, lots of customers eagerly await the deployment of their satellites in their respective orbits
15:29 (IST)
Payload fairing separation is a success
The satellites are now moments from separating from the PSLV.
15:28 (IST)
Off, off and away. Look at her go.
15:27 (IST)
A perfect liftoff of the PSLV-C46.
The strap-on rockets have separated.
15:25 (IST)
ISRO engineers look intently at their screen as the countdown for the launch begins.
15:22 (IST)
The first look
The PSLV-C48 stand tall and proud on the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
15:20 (IST)
The PSLV-C48 has nine international customers onboard.
Read on to find out everything about the other payloads.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/pslv-c48risat-2br1-everything-you-should-know-about-risat-2br1-and-the-nine-commercial-payloads-part-of-todays-launch-7768021.html
15:16 (IST)
ISRO launches satellites for international customers.
Here are some of the other countries that have made use of the ISRO's satellite launch services.
There are nine international satellites onboard the PSLV-C48 that will also be launched today. They are part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
15:10 (IST)
-16 minutes for the launch of the PSLV-C48
The launch sequence is a go.
15:06 (IST)
RISAT 2BR1 key points
A picture speaks a thousand words and this one tells you everything you need to know about the PSLV's 50th mission.
Here are some key points about the #RISAT2BR1 mission.
14:58 (IST)
Last update from the launch pad...
#ISRO #RISAT2BR1— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019
Filling of propellant for the second stage(PS2) of #PSLVC48 completed
14:51 (IST)
Where to watch it live
The ISRO live stream of the launch will start at 3.00 pm IST. Click on any of these links to join in.
Less than an hour(3:25pm IST) to go for the launch of #RISAT2BR1 & 9 customer satellites by #PSLVC48— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019
Live telecast begins at 3:00 pm IST
ISRO Website : https://t.co/Wl1Pnlm2kh
Youtube: https://t.co/XJY2DdkqWT
Facebook: https://t.co/zugXQAGoNq pic.twitter.com/8L8SOMsVyb
14:35 (IST)
PSLV hits a half-century
This is ISRO's 50th launch on it's workhorse rocket — the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (which also goes by 'PSLV'). It will also be the second time we see the PSLV rocket in action in its PSLV-QL avatar, where the rocket will have four strap-on boosters attached to the core rocket.
14:32 (IST)
Hey all!
We're now about 55 minutes away from the scheduled launch of PSLV-C48.
Today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching the RISAT 2BR1, a radar imaging satellite at 3.25 pm IST, from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The indigenous satellite along with nine other satellites will be launched onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.
The primary payload on this launch is the Indian Radar Imaging Satellite–2BR1, or the RISAT–2BR1. This is an advanced earth observation and radar surveillance satellite that will join its cousin, the RISAT-2B satellite, in orbit, following its launch on 22 May this year. The 628 kg satellite, will be useful in a variety of applications including agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support. This satellite has a mission life of five years and it will be placed in a 576-km, low-Earth orbit, at an inclination of 37 degrees.
This will be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th launch from ISRO launchpad in SHAR Sriharikota.
The nine other satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). There is one satellite from Israel, another from Italy, one from Japan, and six from the United States.
The QPS-SAR satellite, like the RISAT satellite, is a radar imaging earth observation micro-satellite from Japan. The 100-kg synthetic aperture radar (SAR) microsatellite is looking to provide all-weather, 24/7 earth observation services for hire.
The Tyvak-0092 is from Italy and is a search and rescues satellite.
The Tyvak-0129 is a satellite from the US that will test the newer changes made to their cube-sate technology.
Duchifat-3 is an Israeli satellite that was designed and built by students from Israel. The satellite is supposed to help other students observe the earth and conduct experiments.
The iHOPSAT is the first in a series of Earth observation satellites that will image the earth for a variety of customer needs.
The Lemur is four multi-mission remote sensing satellite sent by a company in the US.
