tech2 News Staff

On 10 December, ISRO began a 24-hour countdown for the launch of India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 onboard PLSV-C48 from its spaceport of Sriharikota.

The workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 50th mission, PSLV-C48, is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota at 3.25 PM today, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

ISRO RISAT-2BR1 satellite launch: How to watch it live

ISRO will be live streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel. The webcast link will go live at 3 pm IST today. We have embedded the live stream video below for your convenience. In case you have a busy day ahead, tap on the play button below, and then click on 'Set Reminder' option on the bottom left to be notified minutes before the webcast goes live.

ISRO RISAT-2BR1 satellite launch: All you need to know

The launch will mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota. The 628 kg satellite, meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support, will carry nine customer satellites, including one each from Israel, Italy, Japan and six from the United States.

ISRO said the countdown for RISAT-2BR1 began at 4.40 PM IST on Tuesday.

The space agency said the satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd. The mission life of RISAT2-BR1 is five years, ISRO said.

These satellites will help in round the clock border surveillance by looking at terror camps across the border. It will also help keep a check on infiltration and illegal entry and send images that will help in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The RISAT satellites are equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions.

RISAT-2BR1 follows the successful launch of RISAT-2B on 22 May.

With inputs from PTI.

