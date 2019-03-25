Monday, March 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

There are certain dangers in using human rights to capture & represent the interests of the nonhuman.

AeonMar 25, 2019 12:02:43 IST

How can the law account for the value of complex, nonhuman entities such as rivers, lakes, forests and ecosystems? At a time of runaway climate change, when the Earth’s biosphere is on the brink of collapse and species extinctions are accelerating, this has become a vital question.

Some theorists argue that there’s a clear historical precedent for what we should do, arising from the struggle for universal human rights. The law and discourse of human rights, commonly traced back to the Enlightenment, has held sway over the sections of the Western public for decades, if not centuries. Perhaps we should take the idea of 'the human' as a rights-bearer and extend it to the complex, nonhuman systems that we wish to protect, that we know are deserving of care and concern.

Tempting as it is, this move must be resisted. For one thing, human rights have proven to be exclusionary – even within our own species. Its emergence as a set of legal and moral norms betrays the fact that the white, European, male property-owner is the paradigm case of 'the human': others, historically, have had to fight even to be seen as fully capable of bearing rights.

Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

International treaties have been required to address the rights of women, children, workers, LGBT people, indigenous communities and others, precisely because such ‘minorities’ were marginalised by the abstract idea of ‘the human’ of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Critics have also suggested that human rights norms are a Trojan horse for neo-imperialism, providing ideological cover for dubious ‘humanitarian’ interventions and capitalist plundering. In theory, human rights are for all humans, but it turns out that some people are more human than others.

Yet maybe there’s something to be salvaged from rights discourse all the same – if we can find a way to deploy the idea of 'rights' while decentring 'the human'. Perhaps we can find ways of understanding ourselves as entangled partners, and sometimes co-sufferers, with nonhuman animals, beings and systems in a ‘more-than-human world’, as the gender scholar Astrida Neimanis at the University of Sydney put it in an article in 2014.

Certain dangers lurk in using human rights to capture the interests of the nonhuman. First, its language and conceptual framing risk blunting attention to the distinctiveness and particularities of such dynamic beings. We risk only having respect for things insofar as they resemble human experience and characteristics.

Secondly, and just as important, is the related danger of diminishing our awareness of the human itself as a variegated mode of being in the world. This danger is already starkly present in the advent of corporate human rights, a development that has distorted the entire international human rights paradigm. At the heart of these developments is a legal conflation of the ‘human’ and the ‘person’ – a merger by which global capital can claim the mantle of humanity in ways that risk harming real, living people. The human right to health, for example, can be cast as a byproduct of big pharma protecting intellectual property monopolies; or the human right to food can be deployed as a justification for agribusiness companies to dominate global food supplies.

Chestnuts lying on the ground in autumn near a chestnut tree.

Chestnuts lying on the ground in autumn near a chestnut tree.

So, if we resist the idea of ‘human rights’ for nonhumans, and we carefully distinguish between ‘humanity’ and legal personhood, what is left standing?

There are already ways of thinking about rights that are sensitive to various beings and systems. In a seminal paper from 1972, the legal scholar Christopher Stone asked if trees should have ‘standing’ – that is if they could claim the necessary status to mount claims at law. His response was to wonder if the law might award ‘river rights’ to rivers, tree rights to trees, or ecosystem rights to ecosystems.

Yet I think it’s important to move beyond Stone’s suggestion, and inch closer to acknowledging the complexity and liveliness of the nonhuman by admitting the porousness of our own boundaries. Perhaps we should not extend outwards from ourselves, so much as question humanity’s entitlement to act as a model. After all, it is a hubristic belief in our own singularity and exceptionalism that’s partly responsible for destroying the planet. One thing seems certain: if the law is to respond to the multiple crises afflicting the Earth, and if rights are to be deployed, we need to get rid of the notion of a rights-bearer who is an active, willful human subject, set against a passive, acted-upon, nonhuman object. The law, in short, needs to develop a new framework in which the human is entangled and thrown in the midst of lively materiality – rather than assumed to be the masterful, knowing center, or the pivot around which everything else turns.

Representational image. Image courtesy: World Bank

Representational image. Image courtesy: World Bank

What might this kind of shift in understanding mean for the law and legal practice? It would certainly require courts to be open to a wider field of meaning-making. It would mean ‘hearing’ from multiple communities (human and nonhuman) by relying on the best new science. It would also demand situated, a careful inquiry that examines the nuanced interactions making up the dynamics and relationships among the entities in question. Although the law is on the move, embracing the idea of nonhuman legal persons (such as rivers) and showing signs of a more materially sensitive, contextualized awareness, there are, as yet, no clear examples of cases and approaches as radical as is required. Some interesting thought-experiments and developments show promising directions, but there is more radical thinking to be done.

Some might object that such a decentred approach is likely to be more complex and challenging than relying on existing assumptions about the centrality of ‘the human’. That’s certainly true. But such engagement is preferable – more empirically faithful to what’s there – than continuing to elevate the human as the ethical apex of the legal system. The ‘human’ cannot continue to be the sole benchmark against which other beings must be measured in order to count.

In the predatory global order of the 21st century, it seems better not to deploy human rights as a blanket of protection for nonhuman animals and other beings and systems – precisely because such varied partners in the dance of life deserve their own types of entitlement. Thinking in these terms not only does justice to the nonhuman but could help us reimagine our own state of being in a richer and more open way. Given all that is at stake, nothing less than a radical restoring will do; and laws and rights – for too long tools of human privilege and exceptionalism – need to be re-imagined if they are to play a full role in human-nonhuman struggles for a future worth living.

Anna Grear

This essay is co-published with the Center for Humans and Nature as part of their Questions for a Resilient Future series: What happens when we see ourselves as separate from or as a part of nature? You are invited to read more responses to this question and share your own reflections at humansandnature.org.Aeon counter – do not remove

This article was originally published at Aeon and has been republished under Creative Commons.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

World Water Day

World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests

Mar 22, 2019
World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests
Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Ocean Exploration

Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Mar 13, 2019
Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Wildlife

Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Mar 13, 2019
World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says

H2O

World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says

Mar 22, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
Climate Strike on 15 March: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

Climate Strike

Climate Strike on 15 March: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

Mar 15, 2019

science

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019
Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

Rights for Nature

Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

Mar 25, 2019
Humans have a 'magnetic sense' that lets our brains detect Earth’s magnetic field

Magnetic Sense

Humans have a 'magnetic sense' that lets our brains detect Earth’s magnetic field

Mar 25, 2019