Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

India Science Wire 21 September, 2018 09:16 IST

New gamma ray telescope coming up in Ladakh to observe exploding stars, black holes

The telescope will the second in the world to function in both, bright and moon-lit environments.

Indian astronomers would soon be able to observe and monitor spectacular celestial events like explosion of stars, falling of matter into black holes and collision of extraterrestrial objects better.

Researchers at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre are developing a new gamma ray telescope in Ladakh.

The four-metre telescope will be able to operate in bright environment like twilight hours and moon-lit nights, unlike traditional ones that operate only in dark hours of the night.

It will be the second such telescope to be available globally.

The first one is in La Palma in Canary Islands set up jointly by Switzerland and Germany in 2011.

A view of upcoming MACE telescope next to the Hagar array at Hanle in Ladakh. The new 4-meter telescope will also be installed in this area.

Speaking to India Science Wire, Dr Varsha Chitnis of Department of High-energy Physics at TIFR, said the imaging camera to be used in the telescope is different from convention ones. It used pixels made of what are called Geiger-mode avalanche photo-diodes (G-APDs), while conventional telescope cameras are based on photomultiplier tubes (PMTs).

“G-APDs need a much lower operation voltage, are more robust and have higher photon detection efficiency. They can be operated during strong moon light and are ideal for a gamma ray telescope,” she added.

Part of the Hanle gamma ray observatory in Ladakh. Image courtesy: TravelDham

Part of the Hanle gamma ray observatory in Ladakh. Image courtesy: TravelDham

The new telescope will be located near the High-altitude Gamma Ray (HAGAR) array at Hanle in Ladakh which houses the Indian Astronomical Observatory operated by Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru.

It will work in tandem with MACE (Major Atmospheric Cerenkov Experiment) — a 21-metre diameter gamma ray imaging telescope which is also under installation at Hanle.

While MACE will operate in discovery mode looking at candidate sources of gamma ray or very faint objects, the new telescope will keep an eye on blazars. Whenever there is any flaring activity in any of them, it will alert MACE which will then shift its focus to the active blazer.

Gamma rays provide the best window to study what are called the non-thermal universe. Cosmic rays form an important component of the non-thermal universe.

It is thought that remnants of supernova explosions accelerate cosmic rays with energies at the lower end of the cosmic ray spectrum and that higher energy cosmic rays could be accelerated in active galactic nuclei. Gamma rays are also produced when charged particles are accelerated to such high energies through different processes.

Thus, the study of the gamma ray emissions from various celestial objects is expected to give a clue regarding the origin of cosmic rays and insights into the emission regions and emission processes in these sources.

The details of the new telescope have been discussed in a recent paper published in Journal of Astrophysics and Astronomy.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Astrosat 1

AstroSat's first images capture a supernova that's over 10,000 light-years away

Sep 18, 2018

Former NASA investigator closes in on missing mementos from the Apollo mission

Sep 13, 2018

Earth Observation

Earth's 'Dove' satellites, our eyes in the sky to protect rainforests and resources

Sep 15, 2018

Astrophysics

ESA's Gaia telescope reveals unexpected turbulence in our galaxy's past

Sep 20, 2018

Astrophysics

Gravitational wave detectors could see a boost with tech from a new study

Sep 08, 2018

On Mars

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity takes dusty yet cool panorama after sampling study

Sep 08, 2018

science

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018

Nanotechnology

New nanofilter cleans water hundred times faster than current tech: Researchers

Sep 21, 2018

Astronomy

New gamma ray telescope coming up in Ladakh to observe exploding stars, black holes

Sep 21, 2018

Solar Probe

NASA's Parker solar probe returns first images from its journey to the Sun

Sep 21, 2018