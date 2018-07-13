Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 13 July, 2018 12:17 IST

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

If researchers at the IceCube are right, we might know the first and only confirmed source of cosmic rays — 'blazars'.

One of NASA's stations in the South Pole, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, detected an unusual signal that struck Antarctic ice on 22 September 2017. It was found to be carrying 300 trillion electron volts of energy, over 45 times more than can be achieved by Earth's most powerful particle accelerator!

NASA's scientists were in agreement soon after its discovery that the signal was from somewhere beyond our solar system. The IceCube Observatory identified the nature of this signal as neutrinos at the time, but only recently found where the 'ghost particle' jet originated from — a massive, spinning black hole going by 'TXS 0506'.

NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope was tasked with finding the origin of the signal, which scientists confirmed as not just foreign to our solar system, but to our galaxy. The neutrino jet is said to have traveled at least 3.7 billion years at near-light speed before being detected on Earth last year — which is farther than any previously known signal of this nature.

Scientists have associated neutrino signals with intensities like this one with some of the most massive and energy-intense events in the cosmos — galaxy mergers, material falling into very large black holes and more events of similar magnitudes. Not only do these particles travel at speeds close to that of light's, they rarely interact with matter they encounter in space, freeing them to travel unimaginable distances — billions of light-years — without losing much energy along the way.

Representative illustration of a black hole. Reuters

 

The Fermi's Large Area Telescope identified a strong increase in gamma-ray emissions from a widely-known active galaxy around the exact time that the neutrino signal was detected. These active galaxies are in a category of systems called 'blazars', which are massive black holes with masses that could range millions to billions times that of our sun's. They blast jets of particles in its polar directions at near-light speeds, and appear particularly bright and active through a telescope pointed at it from Earth, which is thought to have been exactly the case of this neutrino jet.

Fermi scientist Yasuyuki Tanaka at Hiroshima University in Japan associated the neutrino event with a blazar known as TXS 0506+056 (called TXS 0506 in short), which was observed to have been more active than in a decade at the time corresponding to the signal's arrival.

“The most extreme cosmic explosions produce gravitational waves, and the most extreme cosmic accelerators produce high-energy neutrinos and cosmic rays,” said Regina Caputo, analysis coordinator for the Fermi Telescope Collaboration, according to NASA. “Through Fermi, gamma rays are providing a bridge to each of these new cosmic signals.”

“Again, Fermi has helped make another giant leap in a growing field we call multimessenger astronomy,” said Paul Hertz, Director of Astrophysics at NASA to press at their Washington headquarters. “Neutrinos and gravitational waves deliver new kinds of information about the most extreme environments in the universe. But to best understand what they’re telling us, we need to connect them to the ‘messenger’ astronomers know best — light.”

The discovery is the subject of two papers published on 11 July in Science.

tags


latest videos

Instagram Question sticker explained

Instagram Question sticker explained
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

also see

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

Space

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

Jul 03, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Mission Mars

Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Carson wants to be the first human to go to Mars

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Why NASA's James Webb Telescope will study gas giants before looking for aliens

Jul 12, 2018

science

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018