tech2 News Staff

Former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger, who spent five months in the orbiting Russian space station Mir before it was decommissioned, says that India's contribution towards space exploration over the years has been instrumental in unraveling some great discoveries in space science. He adds that the Indian Space Research Organisation's ongoing Chandrayaan 2 mission is a breakthrough mission that will give the Indian and global scientific community a better understanding of water on the Moon.

Linenger is in India to promote a special program by National Geographic in which he features, based on India's most recent space mission, Chandrayaan 2.

The show will feature a live telecast of the Chandrayaan 2 landing on 7 September from the ISRO control room in Bengaluru and astronaut Jerry Linenger sharing his experiences in space. A retired Captain in the United States Navy Medical Corps, former NASA astronaut and space analyst, Linenger, is known for surviving a fire during one of the most dramatic missions in space history.

Linenger spent nearly five months aboard the Russian Space Station Mir and the International Space Station. Nat Geo's special program is looking to showcase the Chandrayaan 2 mission better and its importance for humanity through Linenger's own experiences in space. Linenger was in an accidental fire that altered the nature of his mission, and subsequently, changed the relationship between the US and Russian space programs.

According to NASA, systems breakdowns and problems with communication with Mir made a very bad situation "demanding and difficult, both onboard Mir and on the ground". Ultimately, the crews (with some help from both space agencies here on the ground) accomplished the mission's goals, including nearly all the planned science experiments from NASA.

"India’s contribution towards space exploration over the years has been instrumental in unraveling discoveries beyond earth," Linenger said. "Chandrayaan 2 is a breakthrough mission that will enable us to understand the presence of water on the moon. This is not to benefit India but mankind across the globe. I am excited to be witnessing this historic moment in India and will urge all citizens of the Earth to witness India making history."

Chandrayaan 2 and Linenger won't be the only subjects showcased in the program. Mangalyaan, ISRO's Mars mission and other historic moments in space will also be featured, with visuals from space, trivia and expert interviews that demystify the Chandrayaan 2.

The show will be streamed live on National Geographic on 6 September 2019 at 11.30 pm, and made available to viewers on Hotstar simultaneously.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.