Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 15 October, 2018 08:52 IST

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Opportunity last communicated on 10 June before being forced into hibernation by the dust storm.

NASA scientists are yet to hear from the Mars Opportunity Rover, which has been silent since a global dust storm enshrouded the red planet.

According to the US space agency, it is possible that a layer of dust deposited on the rover's solar panels by the dust storm is blocking sunlight that could recharge its batteries.

No one can tell just how much dust has been deposited on its panels, NASA said in a statement.

The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is employing a combination of listening and commanding methods in case Opportunity is still operational.

Dust Clearing Season on Mars. Image: NASA

Dust Clearing Season on Mars. Image: NASA

A windy period on Mars — known to Opportunity's team as "dust-clearing season" — occurs in the November-to-January time frame and has helped clean the rover's panels in the past.

The team remains hopeful that some dust clearing may result in hearing from the rover in this period.

Opportunity has exceeded its expected lifespan many times over.

Both Opportunity and its twin, Spirit, were designed to last only 90 days on the Martian surface, with the expectation that the planet's extreme winters and dust storms could cut their mission short.

The rover has lasted nearly 15 years. It last communicated on June 10 before being forced into hibernation by the growing dust storm.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

science

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018