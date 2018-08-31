Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 31 August, 2018 13:17 IST

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

The impact of the last storm on the Opportunity Rover's systems is still unknown, NASA says.

With skies clearing over Opportunity Rover's resting spot in Mars, NASA believes that the solar-powered rover will soon receive enough sunlight to automatically initiate recovery procedures — but only if it is able to.

The impact of the latest storm on Opportunity's systems is unknown but could have resulted in reduced energy production, diminished battery performance, or other unforeseen damage that could make it difficult for the rover to fully return online, NASA noted.

"The Sun is breaking through the haze over Perseverance Valley (the rover's resting spot), and soon there will be enough sunlight present that Opportunity should be able to recharge its batteries," said John Callas, Opportunity project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, US.

File image of the Opportunity rover. Image courtesy: NASA

File image of the Opportunity rover on Mars. Image courtesy: NASA

A dust storm encircling Mars, first detected 30 May, cut off solar power and halted operations for the nearly 15-year-old rover. Opportunity last communicated with Earth on 10 June. Its current health is unknown, NASA said.

Engineers are relying on the expertise of Mars scientists analysing data from the Mars Colour Imager (MARCI) aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) to estimate the rover's position.

According to MARCI images, the "Opportunity site have shown no active dust storms for some time within 3,000 kilometres of the rover site".

While NASA is hopeful that the rover will attempt to call home, the team is also prepared for an extended period of silence.

"If we do not hear back after 45 days, the team will be forced to conclude that the Sun-blocking dust and the Martian cold have conspired to cause some type of fault from which the rover will more than likely not recover," Callas noted.

In that case, the team will continue passive listening efforts for several months, with the help of JPL Radio, which will scour the signal records taken by a very sensitive broadband receiver of radio frequencies emanating from Mars, looking for a sign that the rover is trying to reach out.

However, NASA said that even if the team hears back from Opportunity during either phase, there is no assurance the rover will be operational.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

also see

Water on Jupiter

NASA spots water in Jupiter's deepest clouds above the planet's Great Red Spot

Aug 31, 2018

Parker Probe

Parker Solar Probe: Mission on scheduled path, heading towards Venus now: NASA

Aug 19, 2018

Space Station

ISS reports pressure leak after being hit by micrometeorite, crew not in danger

Aug 31, 2018

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex captures snap of ancient asteroid, headed closer for a sample

Aug 25, 2018

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018

science

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018

Nanomedicine

A new blood test that uses gold-plated nanoparticles for early cancer detection

Aug 31, 2018