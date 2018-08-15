Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 15 August, 2018 18:28 IST

NASA's Opportunity Rover missing on Mars since two months after a dust storm

The rover had to undergo an emergency shutdown in June after the Martian dust storm.

NASA's Opportunity Rover, which has been roaming Mars for nearly 15 years, is missing for two months after getting caught in a massive dust storm, the media reported.

Opportunity Rover. NASA.

The rover had to undergo an emergency shutdown in June after the Martian dust storm prevented it from powering itself through its solar panels.

Scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have been listening for the rover every day since its forced shutdown and attempting to send 'Opportunity' a message command three times a week. So far, it has not sent a beep back, the Inverse reported on Tuesday.

Last NASA heard from Opportunity was on 10 June and since then there's no real update, Andrew Good from NASA's Mars and Mars technology media relations specialist told Inverse.

"We still haven't heard from it. A variety of scientists think early to mid-September might be a time when the skies clear enough that it could recharge," he said.

Moreover, the science team does not expect to hear anything from Opportunity until there has been a significant reduction in the atmospheric opacity over the rover site, NASA said in a statement.

"Since the last contact with the rover on 10 June, Opportunity has likely experienced a low-power fault and perhaps, a mission-clock fault. Additionally, the up-loss timer has also since expired, resulting in another fault condition," it added.

First detected by NASA on 1 June, a massive storm led to a 'dark, perpetual night' over the rover in the Perseverance Valley.

The rover uses solar panels to provide power and to recharge its batteries.

Opportunity's power levels had dropped significantly by 6 June, requiring the rover to shift to minimal operations and later to temporarily suspend science operations.

Despite the worsening dust storm, Opportunity had sent a transmission to NASA engineers on 10 June.

