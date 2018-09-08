Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 08 September, 2018 18:22 IST

NASA's Dawn spacecraft to run out of fuel, remain in dwarf planet Ceres's orbit

Dawn will lose its ability to communicate with Earth, but will remain in a silent orbit around Ceres.

After 11 years of gathering breathtaking imagery, and performing unprecedented feats of spacecraft engineering, Dawn – NASA's space probe for the asteroid belt – is drawing to a close due to lack of a key fuel, the US space agency said.

Launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in September 2007, Dawn was majorly tasked to study two of the three known protoplanets of the asteroid belt Vesta and Ceres, which when combined, make up 45 percent of the mass of the main asteroid belt.

The spacecraft is likely to run out of a fuel known as hydrazine, which keeps it oriented and in communication with Earth – between September and October.

An artistic representation of NASA's Dawn spacecraft arriving at dwarf planet Ceres, the biggest object in the asteroid belt. Image courtesy: NASA/JPL

An artistic representation of NASA's Dawn spacecraft arriving at dwarf planet Ceres, the biggest object in the asteroid belt. Image courtesy: NASA/JPL

When that happens, Dawn will lose its ability to communicate with Earth, but will remain in a silent orbit around Ceres for decades, NASA said in a statement late on Thursday.

"Not only did this spacecraft unlock scientific secrets at these two small but significant worlds, it was also the first spacecraft to visit and orbit bodies at two extraterrestrial destinations during its mission," Lori Glaze, acting director of the Planetary Science Division at Headquarters in Washington, said.

From 2011 to 2012, the spacecraft swept over Vesta, capturing images of craters, canyons and even mountains of this planet-like world.

Then in 2015, Dawn's cameras spotted a cryovolcano and mysterious bright spots on Ceres, which scientists later found might be salt deposits produced by the exposure of briny liquid from Ceres' interior.

"Dawn has shown us alien worlds that, for two centuries, were just pinpoints of light amidst the stars. And it has produced these richly detailed, intimate portraits and revealed exotic, mysterious landscapes unlike anything we've ever seen," said Marc Rayman, Dawn's mission director and chief engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in California.

An image captured by Dawn spacecraft of Ceres's surface. Image courtesy: NASA/JPL

An image captured by Dawn spacecraft of part of dwarf planet Ceres's surface in its northern hemisphere. Image courtesy: NASA/JPL

It has continued to gather high-resolution images, gamma ray and neutron spectra, infrared spectra and gravity data at Ceres.

Nearly once a day, Dawn will swoop over Ceres about 35 kilometers from its surface – only about three times the altitude of a passenger jet – gathering valuable data until it expends the last of the hydrazine that feeds thrusters controlling its orientation.

Engineers have designed Dawn's final orbit – around Ceres, which has no atmosphere – to ensure it will not crash for at least 20 years, and likely decades longer, NASA said.

According to Rayman, Dawn's is "an inert, celestial monument to human creativity and ingenuity."

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Opportunity Rover

NASA plans a 45-day effort to restore contact with Opportunity Rover on Mars

Sep 03, 2018

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Space Station

ISS reports pressure leak after being hit by micrometeorite, crew not in danger

Aug 31, 2018

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex captures snap of ancient asteroid, headed closer for a sample

Aug 25, 2018

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

NASA

NASA considers commercialising operations in low-Earth orbits to cut costs

Sep 04, 2018

science

Pluto

Rejecting Pluto's status as a planet was erroneous and incorrect, argue scientists

Sep 08, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft to run out of fuel, remain in dwarf planet Ceres's orbit

Sep 08, 2018

Astrophysics

Gravitational wave detectors could see a boost with tech from a new study

Sep 08, 2018

NaVIC

ISRO's NaVIC to seep into mobiles by next year, scientist reveals at Space Expo

Sep 08, 2018