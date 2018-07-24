Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 24 July, 2018 16:08 IST

Craters on Titan are prime locations to search for building blocks of life: Study

Large craters on Titan, are the prime locations to search for the building blocks of life.

Large craters on Saturn's largest moon, Titan, are the prime locations to search for the building blocks of life, according to a study.

Saturn titan social. Reuters

Saturn titan social. Reuters

Using imagery and data from the Cassini spacecraft and Huygens probe, scientists led by Catherine Neish from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, zeroed on the best places to look for biological molecules on the surface of Titan.

The surface of Titan has abundant carbon-rich molecules (hydrocarbons) that have been shown to form amino acids, the building blocks of proteins needed for life, when exposed to liquid water in laboratory simulations.

However, Titan is much too cold for liquid water to be present on the surface.

Radar measurements from Cassini, which orbited Saturn for 13 years, were able to peer through Titan's optically thick atmosphere, revealing the terrain of this enigmatic world.

Cassini's radar instrument unveiled lakes, dunes, mountains, river valleys, and not many craters, indicating that there are processes happening that resurface Titan and either fill in or erode older craters.

Discovering a similar world to Earth over nine times its distance from the Sun was monumental, researchers said.

Although the methane lakes may have seemed like the obvious choice to look for signs of life, researchers instead found craters and cryovolcanoes (regions where liquid water erupts from beneath Titan's icy surface) to be the two most enticing locations.

Both features hold promise for melting Titan's icy crust into liquid water, a necessary step to form complex biomolecules.

"When we mix tholins (organics produced when simple gas mixtures are subject to cosmic radiation) with liquid water we make amino acids really fast," said Morgan Cable from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US.

"So any place where there is liquid water on Titan's surface or near its surface could be generating the precursors to life - biomolecules - that would be important for life as we know it, and that's really exciting," Cable said.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Saturn

NASA's Cassini captures eerie audio of interaction between Saturn and Enceladus

Jul 12, 2018

NASA

NASA's coverage of Cassini spacecraft's final moments earns Emmy nomination

Jul 15, 2018

NowStreaming

Emmy Awards 2018 nominations: NASA's Cassini footage gets nod for Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Jul 16, 2018

Ex-Apple employee might spend 10 years in jail, pay $250,000 for stealing secrets

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018

Space

UK Space Agency chooses Scotland's north coast as country's first space port

Jul 16, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018