Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 12:38 IST

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory back in action after glitchy gyroscope woes

NASA expects observations from Chandra to resume as per usual by the end of this week.

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory is back full-steam after a two-day shutdown, the agency announced 15 October, Monday.

The space agency expects data and observations from Chandra to resume as per usual by the end of this week.

The Chandra Observatory came back online on Friday after a two-day shutdown, the update said. The malfunction came days after the Hubble Space Telescope began facing technical issues of its own.

Both the telescopes appeared to have similar issues with their gyroscopes, or pointing systems.

The Chandra observatory's glitch caused its gyroscope to generate three seconds of bad data — enough for the 19-year-old telescope to send itself into 'safe-mode' and cease its science operations.

An artist illustration of the Chandra X-ray Observatory. Image courtesy: NASA

An artist illustration of the Chandra X-ray Observatory. Image courtesy: NASA

When the telescope goes into this configuration, all its critical hardware is swapped to its redundant counterparts onboard, NASA said. The spacecraft also aligns itself to receive maximum sunlight on its solar panels, with mirrors that are used for imaging angled away from the Sun.

Over the next few days, a series of software patches for flying instructions will be configured onto Chandra.

NASA engineers have restored the Observatory's pointing abilities by switching to a backup gyroscope onboard, and plan to keep the faulty gyroscope in-reserve.

From its 1999 launch, the Chandra X-ray Observatory has been looking for X-ray signals in our galaxy. These come from some of the most distant and bizarre astronomical events in the universe.

Since Earth's atmosphere blocks out a majority of the X-rays, Chandra was sent above the atmosphere to capture these high-energy, short-wavelength light signals. The Observatory has high-resolution mirrors that can detect X-rays 100 times fainter than any X-ray telescope built prior to it.

A false-colour composite of the Cassiopeia A supernova, with data from Spitzer, Hubble and Chandra telescopes. Image: NASA

A false-colour composite of the Cassiopeia A supernova, with data from Spitzer, Hubble and Chandra telescopes. Image: NASA

Chandra has contributed to many discoveries over its nearly 2-decade lifetime, including a recent first glimpse of crushed-star remnants from the supernova, Cassiopeia A.

While the Chandra Observatory appears to be back on its way to full-throttle, Hubble appears to still be tied up with more serious gyroscope issues that started 5 October.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

MoonMoon

What do you call a moon that orbits another moon? A moonmoon of course!

Oct 11, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to swing by Venus on its way to the Sun on 3 Oct

Oct 03, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

science

Chandra Observatory

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory back in action after glitchy gyroscope woes

Oct 16, 2018

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to assist hip and knee replacement surgeons monitor patient progress

Oct 16, 2018

Climate Change

IPCC Report Analysis: What makes India particularly vulnerable to climate change?

Oct 15, 2018