Saturday, October 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 13 October, 2018 16:37 IST

NASA's Chandra mission suffers a glitch, most likely due to failure of a gyroscope

NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory has entered a protective "safe mode".

Barely a week after NASA's Hubble Space Telescope entered safe mode, its Chandra mission has also suffered a glitch possibly due to the failure of the gyroscope, the US space agency said.

The Chandra X-Ray Observatory, observing the universe in high-energy light since 1999, has entered a protective "safe mode", which interrupts scientific observations and puts the spacecraft into a stable configuration.

The Chandra X-Ray Observatory is shown in an artist's rendering. Image: Reuters

The Chandra X-Ray Observatory is shown in an artist's rendering. Image: Reuters

"At approximately 9:55 a.m. EDT on Oct 10, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory entered safe mode. The cause of the safe mode transition (possibly involving a gyroscope) is under investigation," NASA said in a statement late on Friday.

During the safe mode, the observatory is put into a safe configuration, the critical hardware is swapped to backup units, the spacecraft points so that the solar panels get maximum sunlight, and the mirrors point away from the Sun.

"Analysis of available data indicates the transition to safe mode was normal behaviour for such an event. All systems functioned as expected and the scientific instruments are safe," it added.

Chandra, launched in 1999, is well beyond the original design lifetime of 5 years. In 2001, NASA extended its lifetime to 10 years. It is now well into its extended mission and is expected to continue carrying out forefront science for many years to come.

Meanwhile, the US space agency said that it continues to work towards resuming science operations of the Hubble Space Telescope.

On October 5, Hubble entered safe mode after one of the three gyroscopes (gyros) being used to point and steady the telescope failed. Gyroscopes help spacecraft maintain proper orientation.

Scientists are currently performing analyses and tests to determine what options are available to recover the gyro to operational performance.

Till then, science operations with Hubble have been suspended.

Besides Chandra and Hubble, NASA's planet-hunting Kepler space telescope is also almost out of fuel.

Kepler has found about 70 per cent of all known alien worlds to date.

NASA's Dawn spacecraft, which has been orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres since March 2015, is also nearly out of fuel and might run out as early as this month.

The space agency's Mars rovers Opportunity and Curiosity too have faced issues recently.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble struggles with a positioning problem after losing its gyroscope

Oct 09, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

HoloLens

Microsoft's HoloLens is helping engineers at NASA build the Orion spacecraft

Oct 10, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

NASA

NASA's Voyager 2 probe could be finally be entering interstellar space

Oct 06, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

science

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018