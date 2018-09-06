Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 18:14 IST

Eight bird species were wiped out this decade and likely extinct, finds new study

Nearly quarter of the extinctions were linked to hunting and trapping by human hands.

In what could be the first wave of avians to be wiped out in the 21st century, researchers have reportedly declared eight species of birds, are in all likelihood, extinct in the wild.

Among the allegedly wiped-out are five bird species endemic to South America, a study by BirdLife International reports in the journal Biological Conservation.

Species like the iconic Spix’s Macaw (popularly featured in the movie Rio), the cryptic treehunter, the Pernambuco pygmy-owl, the Alagoas foliage-gleaner, the poo-uli also known as the black-faced honeycreeper, and the glaucous macaw have now been tagged ‘extinct’ in the study's findings.

The Spix's Macaw. Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

The Spix's Macaw. Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

The five new extinctions occurring in South America have been attributed by scientists to deforestation. Four species among these were found in Brazil. The analysis cites illegal logging of trees, felling of plantations and pasture and diminishing woodland areas in South America as the likely causes for many of these species.

Researchers analysed 61 species in the IUCN Red list using six different statistical tools to determine which of them qualify as 'potentially extinct' and 'extinct'.

The study also cites reasons for the 187 extinctions that have occurred since documentation of species began back in the 1500s.

Most of them were found to be threatened by other species in the enclosed, island-like habitats that they are found in. Quarter of the extinctions were linked to hunting and trapping by human hands.

A po'ouli in happier times. Image courtesy: US Fish and Wildlife Service

A Po'ouli in happier times. Image courtesy: US Fish and Wildlife Service

“However, our results confirm that there is a growing wave of extinctions sweeping across the continents, driven mainly by habitat loss and degradation from unsustainable agriculture and logging,” Dr Stuart Butchart, BirdLife’s Chief Scientist and lead author on the paper said in a press release.

The only one of the species with some hope of survival in the wild is the Spix’s Macaw, 60-80 birds of which are still being bred in captivity. While they were driven to extinction by human factors like the building of dams and trapping for trade, there is still an opportunity to clone and revive these birds in wild populations.

The researchers also recommend their method of analysis as a robust one to estimate extinction rates, and reclassify the remaining species of animals on the Red List.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Red Tide

Dead dolphins and seals wash up on Florida shore in unusually large numbers

Sep 01, 2018

Environment

Dal Lake in Kashmir harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides, study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Biodiversity

Researchers explain how animals evolved from single cells to a kingdom so diverse

Sep 05, 2018

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Anaemia

Cutting down on rock salt and fluoride can help tackle anaemia, a new study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

science

Ecology

Eight bird species were wiped out this decade and likely extinct, finds new study

Sep 06, 2018

Space elevator

A lift to the skies: Japan takes the first step towards building a 'space elevator'

Sep 06, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO to collaborate with France on India's first manned mission to space

Sep 06, 2018

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018