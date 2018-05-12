World Migratory Bird Day 2018: Favourite destinations to exotic species, take this quiz to check your knowledge of avian migration

Marked with the theme "Unifying our Voices for Bird Conservation", the World Migratory Bird Day 2018, celebrated across the world today (12 May), calls for securing and conserving the flyways used by the migratory birds for domestic and international migration.

India sees over 200 species of birds migrate to the country during winters from the Asian and European regions. During summers, mostly domestic or local migration happens with over 20 species of birds migrating from southern India to northern parts. During summers, many more birds migrate from plains to hill stations in India.

The importance om migratory bird was best described by United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who said that "Migratory birds connect people, ecosystems, and nations. They are symbols of peace and of an interconnected planet, Their epic journeys inspire people of all ages, across the globe. World Migratory Bird Day is an opportunity to celebrate the great natural wonder of bird migration – but also a reminder that those patterns, and ecosystems worldwide, are threatened by climate change."

To know more about World Migratory Bird Day and the importance of migratory birds, take this quiz:

